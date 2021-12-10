The roll the wrestling Blue Jays have been on continued into the first tournament of the season.
Already 3-0 in duals matches, Washington added a tournament title to its growing list of accomplishments on the young season, scoring 225 points to lead all teams at the Westminster Tournament Saturday.
The Blue Jays were led by the top wrestlers in three different weight classes — Will Kelpe (120 pounds), Casey Olszowka (152) and Gavin Holtmeyer (285).
Another eight Washington wrestlers finished the tournament in the top four in their divisions.
“As a team, it was a great first outing,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “It has been a very long time since we have been at the top of the tournament, so it was nice to get back there. I thought, as a team, we wrestled with a lot of emotion and wrestled for each other and not just themselves. It was a fun day, and once we got rolling, the energy was high, and I think it really motivated everyone to step it up and go after points.”
Ste. Genevieve placed second in the team standings with 201 points. Timberland (187 points), Cahokia (151) and North Point (89.5) rounded out the top five.
Other schools competing included Cape Girardeau Notre Dame (55), St. Charles West (50), De Smet (46), Westminster (44.5), SLUH (40.5), Hazelwood Central (40), Mehlville (38) and Orchard Farm (36).
Holtmeyer, last winter’s Class 4 state runner-up, swept the competition with four consecutive pins, all in less than a minute.
Holtmeyer topped, in order, Clayton’s Addison Jones (0:36), Travion Brown (0:36) of the Cahokia B team, Cahokia’s Berylonte Shegog (0:56) and Ste. Genevieve’s Ryan Schmelzle (0:10).
At 152 pounds, Olszowka pinned his first three opponents to reach the championship match, where he scored a 13-5 major decision win against Cahokia’s Nick Deloach Jr.
In the prior rounds, Olszowka pinned MICDS’ Max Charnond (1:07), Clayton’s Jackson Ott (0:36) and St. Charles West’s Morgan Oser (5:36).
Will Kelpe scored four pins to rise to the top of the 120-pound bracket. He defeated, in order, Hazelwood Central’s Javon Brown (0:47), Clayton’s Carlos Thomas (1:10), North Point’s Parker Tieman (3:57) and Ste. Genevieve’s Owen Drury (3:03).
Other medal winners for Washington included Couper Deckard (113 pounds, second place), Devon Deckelman (132, second place), Parker Kelpe (106, third place), Ryan Mueller (170, third place), Owen Burge (182, third place), Alec Pecka (126, fourth place), Jackson Thornton (138, fourth place), Brendin Voss (160, fourth place) and Joey Avitia (195, fourth place).
Deckard went 3-2 on the tournament to place second at 113 pounds. He won by pin against Orchard Farm’s Russell Dunkmann (2:47), Westminster’s Wesley Rye (0:41) and Timberland’s Jacob Paige (1:34) but lost a 13-6 decision to North Point’s Mark Tyson and was pinned by Ste. Genevieve’s Bryant Schwent.
Deckelman advanced to the 132-pound championship match with four straight wins against Orchard Farm’s Tyler Farrell (1:43), De Smet’s Jackson Rhodey (3:59), Mehlville’s Caleb Gardner in a 16-8 major decision and Cahokia’s Lamonti Robinson (4:17).
Ste. Genevieve’s Gavin Gross won the 132-pound title with a 12-0 major decision over Deckelman.
Parker Kelpe finished third at 106 pounds with a 3-1 record. His wins were against Ste. Genevieve’s Karter Worley (3:02), St. Charles West’s Aaron Watson (0:30) and, finally, Timberland’s Gannon Kuhn (1:13) in the third-place match.
Mueller went 4-1 to finish third at 170 pounds, working around a semifinal defeat by Timberland’s Ethan Wasson.
Mueller scored pins against Westminster’s Dawson Malcom (0:32), De Smet’s Luke Mosquera (2:54), St. Charles West’s Alex O’Connor (1:34) and Ste. Genevieve’s Dalton McBride (1:47).
Burge posted a 4-1 mark at 182 pounds to finish third. He pinned SLUH’s Pau Thang (0:35) and Hazelwood Central’s Jaydan Trotter and won by sudden victory, 11-9, over Cahokia’s Micah Williams.
His lone loss came in the quarterfinal round against North Point’s Kolton Witbeck. In the third-place match, Burge got revenge by pinning Witbeck in 1:32.
Pecka placed fourth at 126 pounds with a 2-2 record. He pinned Timberland’s Brock Schlueter (0:45) and Clayton’s Saahil Doshi (0:29).
At 138 pounds, Thornton went 2-2 to place fourth with his wins coming by pin against Chaminade’s Jack Lake (0:50) and North Point’s Logan Redel (2:56).
Voss posted a 3-2 record to finish fourth at 160 pounds. His wins each came by pin against Clayton’s Matt Martin (0:24), Hazelwood Central’s Dontae Randall (2:26) and Ste. Genevieve’s Zachary Flieg (5:48).
Avitia went 3-2 to place fourth at 195 pounds. He won twice by pin against St. Charles West’s Jack Anzalone (2:55) and Cahokia’s Tyrese Brownlee (4:30), and he also earned a 5-2 decision win over Ste. Genevieve’s Elijah Holifield.
Tanner Schwoeppe (220) went 2-2 but did not medal in his weight class.
Graham Burge represented the Blue Jays at 145 pounds but went 0-2.
Washington fielded four additional unattached wrestlers, each of whom recorded at least one win but did not reach the medal stand — McLaine Graham (160 pounds, 2-2), Mac Ruoff (195, 1-2), Tyrese Thurmon (220, 1-2) and Trevor Buhr (285, 1-2).
Washington next wrestles Tuesday night in a triangular meet at Farmington, starting at 5 p.m. Poplar Bluff is the third school attending.