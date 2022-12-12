For the fifth time this season, the Washington wrestling Blue Jays are dual match winners.
Washington, 5-1 in duals matches thus far in the season, won again Wednesday, this time topping Sullivan on the road, 51-27.
“I was very happy with our effort and attitude last night. I think even though we wrestled well at Farmington (Tuesday) they just outworked us and we can never have that happen again,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “I think last night we corrected that and won a lot of close matches through effort and just plain hustle and desire.”
With just one open weight on either side of the mats, there was plenty of competition to be had. Washington scored pins in seven of the 13 contested matches, adding one win by forfeit and one by decision.
“We can teach wrestling skills all day everyday, but that desire to win and push through tough times is something these young men either have or don’t have and last night we saw some really positive things in that aspect. Sullivan is an extremely well-coached team that has had some success at the Class 2 level, so I was happy that our boys didn’t take them lightly and focused on their performance and got the job done.”
Sullivan recorded four pins and one decision victory.
Casey Olszowka (157 pounds) was the only unopposed wrestler. Bout results were as follows:
• 106 pounds — Sullivan’s Camden Henderson pinned Aiden Reagan (1:52).
• 113 pounds — Washington’s Parker Kelpe pinned Carter Blankenship (1:57).
• 120 pounds — Washington’s Couper Deckard pinned Oliver Borton (1:19).
• 126 pounds — Washington’s Devon Deckelman pinned Sam Hecht (5:22).
• 132 pounds — Washington’s Will Kelpe pinned Jace Martin (0:41).
• 138 pounds — Sullivan’s Dominic Ransom won a 12-7 decision over Tristen Koehmstedt.
• 144 pounds — Washington’s Alec Pecka pinned Draysen Nolie (5:03).
• 150 pounds — Sullivan’s Adam Peregoy pinned Jackson Thornton (4:55).
• 165 pounds — Sullivan’s Colton Brendel pinned Danny Williams (2:25).
• 175 pounds — Washington’s Nolan Hendrix won a 6-5 decision over Kayden Bryan.
• 190 pounds — Washington’s Tanner Schwoeppe pinned Kane Strehl (1:08).
• 215 pounds — Sullivan’s Jacob Patton pinned Tyrese Thurmon (2:28).
• 285 pounds — Washington’s Mac Ruoff pinned Jeremiah Rodriguez (1:18).
Washington has its first conference dual in the GAC Central this coming Wednesday, hosting Ft. Zumwalt South at 5 p.m.
