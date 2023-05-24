Nine days later, one run was still all that separated Washington and Pacific in Class 5 District 5.
Nine days later, one run was still all that separated Washington and Pacific in Class 5 District 5.
Washington (27-8) advanced past the Indians (20-11) Saturday in the district semifinals, 2-1, at South Point Fields in Washington.
The Blue Jays won by that same score against Pacific during the regular season at South Point, May 11.
Washington, the district’s top seed, moved into the championship game Monday against No. 3 St. Francis Borgia (22-5).
The Blue Jays have scored just three runs in two district tournament victories, winning primarily with pitching and defense.
“It’s the same thing that I said after the last game — you just have to have one more (than the other team) at the end of the game,” Washington Head Coach Dane Gough said. “Kudos to them. (Jack Meyer) pitched well. I know he’s coming off injury and he did a tremendous job. We were able to put two on the board. Our kids competed so well. I’m just so happy. They haven’t buckled under the pressure and have answered the call so many times.”
Pacific concludes a 20-win season, it’s first time hitting that milestone since a 22-win campaign in 2010.
“They’ve been a mainstay,” Pacific Head Coach Jeff Reed said of this year’s seniors, many of whom played on the Post 320 American Legion baseball program, which Reed rebooted in 2018. “It probably seems like for other people they’ve been here a long-long time, more than four years. It was something that we started and was a great work in progress while they were here.”
The Indians struck first with one run in the third inning Saturday as Ethan Broser singled to drive in Xavian Cox, but Washington immediately answered with a run in the home half on Sam Paule’s RBI single to bring home Aden Pecka.
Washington was able to score the deciding run on an RBI single from Hanon Jarvis, plating Ethan Stellhorn in the bottom of the fifth.
Ian Junkin was the winning pitcher for the Blue Jays. In five innings pitched, he surrendered one run on five hits, one hit batter and two walks with six strikeouts.
Kaner Young pitched his way to a two-inning save without allowing a run. He surrendered just one hit, walked two and hit one batter.
“Junkin only gave up one and Kaner got the save with two innings there and an outstanding job by both of them,” Gough said. “Our kids did an outstanding job executing. Junkin was mostly fastball-slider and Kaner was there with fastball-changeup and getting guys off balance.”
Jack Meyer took the mound for all six innings for Pacific. He struck out three and allowed two runs on six hits and one hit batter.
“If you told me we were going to have 20 wins and (Meyer) not have one of them, I don’t believe that — not one bit,” Reed said. “For him not throwing, other than one inning the other night, since our third or fourth game or the year against Borgia, I thought he was outstanding. His velocity may not have been there, but he was throwing his curveball for strikes and keeping them off balance. We had our chances and just came up a little short.”
Paule led the Washington offense with two singles.
Hayden Burns, Pecka, Jarvis and Stellhorn each singled once.
Paule stole two bases. Pecka stole once.
Jarvis was hit by a pitch.
Pacific recorded six singles from Ayden Biedenstein, Andrew Payne, Ethan Simpson, Trevor Klund, Cox and Broser.
Walks were issued to Mason Snider, Jake Collier, Biedenstein and Cox.
Broser was hit by a pitch twice.
Snider stole a base.
Borgia will host a Class 5 state quarterfinal game Saturday at 2 p.m. against the District 6 champion, Glendale (24-5). The winner advances to the Class 5 semifinals.
