The lead changed hands twice in the penultimate inning, and those rooting for the home team left happy Monday.
Washington baseball (1-0) opened the season and Four Rivers Baseball Classic Pool B play Monday with a 9-8 victory over visiting Hermann (0-1), 9-8.
The game was the first victory for the Blue Jays under new Head Coach Dane Gough.
“Any time you can get a win on the board, it’s a good thing,” Gough said. “It’s the first tournament of the year. We’ve been here only twice so far this season, so any opportunity to get on the ballfield is good at this point.”
Washington fell behind early as the Bearcats scored three in the top of the first.
However, Washington put together a two-out rally during the second inning. The Blue Jays scored six runs in the frame, five coming on two-out runs batted in.
“Putting guys in the right situation is always the goal as a coach, and it’s good to see,” Gough said. “We had a lot of big at-bats during that inning.”
Sam Paule, Jarrett Hamlett and Gavin Matchell delivered the blows with Paule connecting on a two-RBI double down the left field line to tie the game at 3-3.
After a Luke Kroeter walk and a Luke Kleekamp single loaded the bases, Hamlett found a hole in the right side of the infield to plate two more.
Matchell, the next batter, hit one back through the box to drive in Kleekamp from third.
Starting pitcher Gavin Mehrhoff settled down after that first inning to retire seven of the final eight batters he faced. He allowed three runs (two earned) over three innings on one hit. Mehrhoff recorded seven strikeouts and walked two.
Hermann picked up two runs in the top of the fifth before overtaking Washington for the lead with a three-run rally in the top of the sixth to it 8-6.
The Blue Jays wasted no time in their half, loading the bases with two walks and a single. Matchell then walked in a run, and Lackman’s sacrifice fly tied the game.
Hamlett scored from third on a wild pitch with two outs to give Washington back the lead.
“That’s going to be our motto all year is to battle every inning and try to win every inning,” Gough said. “The guys did a great job of that.”
The Blue Jays turned the ball over to Morgan Copeland for a perfect seventh inning. Copeland needed just seven pitches to retire the side, striking out the last batter looking.
“His role is going to be our stop guy, and he knows that,” Gough said. “We’re going to treat him like how Andrew Miller used to (be used) or (Dellin) Betances was, which is ‘Hey, when we need a stop, we’re going to come to you.’ He was one guy away a couple of times, but we knew we had him in our pocket for the seventh.”
The Jays finished with 10 hits to Hermann’s two. The Bearcats were charged with two errors.
Sam Paule doubled and singled with two RBIs and a run scored.
Kleekamp singled twice, walked and scored.
Hamlett singled twice with two RBIs and a run scored.
Will Lingle singled twice, drove in a run and scored.
Matchell singled and walked, driving in two runs and scoring once.
Zac Coulter singled.
Kroeter walked twice and scored twice.
Lackman walked and scored with one RBI.
Louis Paule sacrificed and was hit by a pitch.
The Blue Jays bridged the gap between Mehrhoff and Copeland with three relievers.
Hanon Jarvis threw one inning, allowing no runs on one hit with one strikeout.
Lingle tossed one inning, allowing two runs on two hits with one strikeout.
Lackman fired one inning, allowing three runs on one hit and two walks.
Washington concludes Pool B play Wednesday at Sullivan starting at 4:30 p.m. and will host bracket play Saturday.