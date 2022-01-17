Perseverance was the word of the day for the Washington basketball Blue Jays.
Washington (6-7) drew all the way back to even after trailing by seven or more points four times Wednesday. They edged out Francis Howell Central (3-10) in overtime, 77-75, in the consolation semifinals of the 51st annual Washington Tournament.
“We dug us a lot of holes at different points in the game,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “We fought back, doing the little things right and executing at the end. We made free throws when it really mattered late.”
One of those comebacks occurred in the extra period, after the Spartans started overtime on a 7-0 run.
The Blue Jays refused to go away, battling back to take the lead in the final 40 seconds.
The win advances Washington to the consolation final against St. Charles Friday at 3:30 p.m.
“I don’t know the last time a (Washington) team played in the seventh-place game, but our kids refused tonight to want to play in the seventh-place game,” Young said.
“It was a battle all night. We still have a lot to work on, but the kids persevered. Sam (Paule) hit shots when we were down — and credit our defense helping us out, causing pressure and causing trouble for them.”
Paule hit 20 points to lead the Washington scoring. He connected for four threes in the second half and one in overtime.
Alex Zanin posted 17 points.
Ryan Jostes notched 14 points, including the tying shot in regulation and the go-ahead basket in the extra period.
“Ryan was a beast inside,” Young said. “With Mark (Hensley) being out, he had a great game for us. This was his first start as a varsity player and you couldn’t ask for more than what he gave us tonight to get the win.”
Chase Merryman also hit double figures with 11 points.
Adyn Kleinheider and Todd Bobo added seven points apiece, and Ian Junkin tallied one point.
After the Spartans got out to an early 13-6 lead in the first quarter, Washington closed the gap for the first time and ended the opening period down by just two, 17-15.
Howell Central remained on top, 35-29, at halftime and 50-48, after three quarters.
The score was knotted at 64 to end regulation after a Jostes two-pointer in the paint with 31.5 seconds remaining.
Howell Central waiting for the clock to wind down for the last shot, but the Washington defense held to preserve the tie.
The Spartans made the score 71-64 in the first 90 seconds of the extra four-minute period before Zanin was able to drive the lane and muscle up a layup to get the Blue Jays back on the scoreboard.
After an errant Howell Central pass, Zanin drove the length of the court for another layup, cutting the lead to three.
Washington induced a missed jumper at the other end of the floor and a foul in transition sent Zanin to the line for two shots to make it a one-point game.
Neither team was able to score on their next possession and the Spartans beat Washington back down the court for a Connor Casler layup, pushing the lead back to three.
With 1:01 on the clock, Zanin went back to the free-throw line on a shooting foul and connected on the back end.
Traveon Williams made it a two-possession game again, 75-71, with 54.2 seconds remaining after a Spartan two-pointer.
However, Paule’s three brought it right back to a one-point game with 40 seconds left.
Howell Central then bounced an in-bounds pass that would have been right on target — had it been intended for the scorekeeper’s table.
The turnover gave Washington the ball right underneath their own basket. After a kicked ball reset the play, the Blue Jays found Jostes at the block for a make off the glass to take the lead.
The Blue Jays still needed another defensive stop, which they got on a traveling called against the Spartans with 2.9 seconds left. An immediate foul on the in-bounds play sent Zanin back to the free-throw line, where he made the game’s final point.
A last-ditch effort three-point shot for the Spartans went off the far side of the rim as time expired.
Adam Painter finished with 26 points to top the Howell Central scoresheet.
Casler and Williams notched 19 points apiece.
Other scorers included Keevon Donegan (four points), Nick Ortinau (three), Landon Gordon (two) and Keith Johnson (two).
The Spartans play the St. Louis homeschool Blue Knights in Friday’s opening game at 2 p.m. for seventh place.