Sending just six wrestlers to the Pacific Invitational Saturday, Washington tied for sixth place.
The Blue Jays earned two second-place individual finishes and four fourth-place finishes, ending with 61 team points in a tie with DeSmet.
Whitfield topped the team standings with 214.5 points, followed by Bolivar (152.5), Rockwood Summit (113.5), Wentzville Liberty (101.5), Pacific (71), De Soto (41) and Vianney (39).
“I thought overall it was a good weekend for us,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “It was an unusual situation for us to only bring less than half the team but we were filling in some weight classes that needed to be filled. So only taking six was a big change for us, but I thought all six stepped up and wrestled very well.”
Casey Olszowka (138 pounds) and Gavin Holtmeyer (285) were each the runner-up in their divisions for the Blue Jays.
Holtmeyer received a bye into the semifinals where he pinned Rockwood Summit’s Michael Fanz in 3:46.
DeSmet’s unbeaten Jacobi Jackson pinned Holtmeyer in the championship round.
Olszowka started with a quarterfinal win against Rockwood Summit’s Buckley Rohan by a 17-5 major decision and followed with a 14-2 major decision against Bolivar’s Jake Banner in the semifinals.
Whitfield’s Kobe Raeman was able to pin Olszowka in the championship round.
Couper Deckard (106), Devon Deckelman (120), Brendin Voss (152) and Joey Avitia (195) each placed fourth.
“Obviously we have a lot to work on, but I think this weekend was a good measuring stick of where we are at,” Ohm said. “It was very similar to how our district meet will be structured with an eight-man bracket and top four medal and advance. So our only goal going in was to bring home six medals to simulate qualifying for sectionals and that is exactly what we did.”
The Blue Jays wrestled at Union Tuesday, after The Missourian’s print deadline. They wrestle again Thursday at home against Festus at 5 p.m.