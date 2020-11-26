While the Blue Jays started off 9-0 and ultimately finished 18-9 on the basketball court last winter, the scariest thing was opposing teams knew they were going to be seeing virtually the same lineup again the next year.
The next year is now and Washington brings back nearly its full varsity roster, having graduated just two seniors from last year.
Washington carried nine juniors last year and the team won both Borgia’s annual Turkey Tournament and the Union Tournament.
Forward Todd Bieg emerged to lead the team inside the paint last year with 10 points, 7.5 rebounds and three blocks per game.
As the team racked up trophies last year, so did Bieg. He was named Most Valuable Player of both the Borgia and Union Tournaments, received first team all-conference honors and finished third in MVP voting on The Missourian’s all-area team.
The Blue Jays do lose senior starters Jeremiah Broadbent and Connor Vollmer to graduation, accounting for 14.9 points per game between the two of them.
However, everybody else from last season’s nine-man rotation is eligible to return for another year.
That includes forward Ryan Hoerstkamp, a four-year mainstay with the program who has committed to play football at the University of Missouri.
Hoerstkamp averaged 10 points and nine rebounds per game last year.
When on the floor together, expect the Washington bigs to cause problems for opposing teams in the post.
Senior guards Brigham Broadbent, Jason Sides, Jack Lackman, Zac Coulter and Jarrett Hamlett were all key roleplayers last winter. Each one is dangerous from the outside, giving opposing defenders plenty to worry about on the perimeter.
If that wasn’t enough seniors, the Blue Jays even have more with Will Gleeson, Carter Kleekamp, Conner Maher and Braden Marquart all fighting for increased playing time as well.
Washington was 6-4 in Gateway Athletic Conference Central play a year ago, third behind Ft. Zumwalt South and Ft. Zumwalt North.
Zumwalt South takes a big hit with the graduation of JJ Schwepker, a 17-point-per-game scorer a year ago. The Bulldogs lose three seniors in total, accounting for nearly 31 of the team’s points per game in 2018-19.
Zumwalt North finished just one game ahead of the Jays last year at 7-3 in league play, though Washington took two of the three meetings between the two, including the championship game of the Turkey Tournament.
The Panthers are without seven members of last year’s roster though, including 6-7 forward Mutjaba Alkhaldi and the hot hand from outside, Grant Rapplean.
Zumwalt North will still be formidable with returning lead scorer KJ Lee (15.8 ppg), and the Panthers have the top seed in Turkey Tournament this year.
Just don’t expect that to sit well with the defending champions.
Washington opens the season against Owesnville Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the first round of that tournament.
Owensville is now coached by former Pacific assistant Cullen VanLeer, a Pacific graduate and former Mizzou athlete.
Washington could see Union in the second round of play if the two have the same opening-night result. The Jays could potentially see Zumwalt North, Borgia or Pacific on trophy night.