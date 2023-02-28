It’s a loaded district in Class 5 District 2 boys basketball.
Washington and Pacific are both part of that district, which tips off Wednesday at two sites, Vianney and Cardinal Ritter..
Two of the top four teams in Class 5 last winter are assigned to that district.
Webster Groves, the defending Class 5 state champion, is only the No. 3 seed.
Cardinal Ritter, the Class 5 state champion two years ago and the third-place team in Class 5 last season, holds the top seed in the district this year.
Vianney, which butted heads with Webster Groves in the district championship game last season, is seeded second.
Rockwood Summit and St. Mary’s are seeded fourth and fifth, respectively.
Washington is seeded sixth and Pacific seventh.
Lutheran South rounds out the district as the No. 8 seed.
Washington and Pacific will both play at Vianney in the first round.
The Blue Jays (12-13) have the early tip off at 4:30 p.m. against Webster Groves (12-14). The teams do not share any common opponents this season.
Pacific (11-15) plays the host Golden Griffins (13-13) in the following game at 6 p.m. The teams did not play any common opponents this winter though area team St. Francis Borgia (22-4) defeated Vianney in the Golden Griffins’ home gym Feb. 21, 58-43.
At Cardinal Ritter, Rockwood Summit (18-8) and St. Mary’s (14-12) have the first tip-off at 4:30 p.m.
The top-seeded Lions (20-4) host Lutheran South (7-18) at 6 p.m.
