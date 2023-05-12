Many area track athletes hoping to make it to Jefferson City can begin their postseason route there by staying in Franklin County.
Washington is the host of the Class 4 District 5 meet Saturday with Franklin County schools Union, Pacific, St. Clair and Sullivan all attending.
Other schools in the district include Rockwood Summit, Rolla, Vianney (boys only) and West Plains.
The meet is being timed by Big River Race Management.
Field events begin at 10 a.m. with running events starting at 11 a.m.
At 10 a.m., events taking place include the boys discus, girls javelin, girls triple jump, girls pole vault and boys high jump.
In the 11 a.m. hour, the prelims for the girls 100-meter hurdles, the boys 110-meter hurdles, both the boys and girls 100-meter dash prelims and both the boys and girls 3,200-meter relay finals are scheduled to begin.
At noon, the boys shot put, girls discus, boys triple jump and girls long jump are slated to start.
On the track between noon and 1 p.m., events are scheduled to include the boys and girls 200-meter dash prelims, the girls 100-meter hurdle finals, the boys 110-meter hurdle finals and both the boys and girls 100-meter dash finals.
From 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., the finals for the 800-meter relay, the 1,600-meter run and the 400-meter relay are scheduled.
At 2 p.m., the final round of field events begins with the boys javelin, the girls shot put, the boys pole vault, the girls high jump and the boys long jump.
From 2-3 p.m. on the track, the 400-meter dash and 300-meter hurdles are scheduled to take place.
From 3-4 p.m. events on the track should include the 800-meter run, the 200-meter dash and the 3,200-meter run.
The final races, starting after 4 p.m. are the 1,600-meter relays.
The top four performers in each event will advance to the Class 4 Section 3 meet the following week at West Plains where they will go head-to-head with the best four athletes in each event from the Class 4 District 6 event.
District 6 is competing at Hollister Saturday and consists of Bolivar, Carl Junction, Hillcrest, Logan-Rogersville, Marshfield, McDonald County, Monett, Reeds Spring and Webb City.