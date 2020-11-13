The Spartans will bring the Battle to Washington Friday night.
Washington (9-1) hosts Battle (7-1) at Scanlan Stadium in the Class 5 District 4 championship game.
Battle, a third public school introduced in Columbia in 2013, has only played Washington once, earning a 56-8 victory over a 1-9 Blue Jays team in 2014’s first round of district play.
The Spartans went on to win the Class 5 state championship that year.
In its less than a decade of existence, Battle has won five district titles, coming all in a row from 2014-18.
Last season, Battle fell one game short of a sixth district title, losing to Ft. Zumwalt North.
This year, Battle already owns a victory over Ft. Zumwalt North (9-1), 60-43, in Week 1.
Zumwalt North is the only common opponent the Blue Jays and Spartans share this season. Zumwalt North topped Washington, 42-7, in Week 4, the only blemish on Washington’s record.
The winner of Friday’s showdown at Scanlan Stadium could potentially see Ft. Zumwalt North again in the state quarterfinals the following week.
Zumwalt North is hosting Ft. Zumwalt South in the Class 5 District 3 championship game Friday. The Panthers have not played since Week 9 after receiving a first-round bye and winning by forfeit in Week 11 against Parkway Central.
Like Washington, Battle earned a Week 10 bye. The Spartans then won 41-21 against Rolla last Friday after the game was tied, 7-7, at halftime.
Battle outscored Rolla, 21-0, in the fourth quarter.
Senior quarterback Khaleel Dampier created problems for Rolla on the ground, running in a pair of touchdowns from 68 and 17 yards out. He also threw for a 40-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Mikey Charrier.
Dampier ended with 12 carries for 76 yards and completed 3-9 passing for 48 yards.
Washington had to deal with an elusive quarterback in Week 11, Camdenton’s Jacob Wormsley. While Wormsley threw for two touchdowns and ran one in on the ground, the Blue Jays sacked him five times and came away with one interception and a fumble recovery.
Battle junior Gerry Marteen Jr. was the workhorse of the offense, carrying 20 times for 185 yards and a touchdown against Rolla.
This game will have more on the line than any other the gridiron Blue Jays have played in more than a decade.
Washington last won a district championship in 2001, going on to finish second in the state in Class 4.