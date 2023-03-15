Blue Jay baseball embraced its inner mailman Saturday.
Neither rain, nor snow, nor especially sleet would prevent them from taking the field at South Point for their preseason jamboree.
Washington battled through 1.5 innings of sleet in the opening scrimmage and ultimately fell behind against both De Smet, 5-1, and Timberland, 7-4, in a pair of four-inning exhibitions.
“As beautiful as the field is, the weather did not cooperate,” Washington Head Coach Dane Gough said. “We got our jamboree in, but it was less than perfect conditions. Our players still executed at a high level which is always good to see.”
The Blue Jays played in the first live action on the new turf field at South Point, which was constructed in the offseason as part of a dual baseball/softball complex.
“I would like to say thank you again to both the leaders past and present at SDOW, Dr. Lori Van Leer, Dr. Jennifer Kephart, John McColloch, Bill Deckelman and school board members both for having the vision and follow thru to make The Fields at South Point such a major success,” Gough said.
“As long as I am the head baseball coach at WHS, I will be in their debt. It is such an amazing complex.”
School board members Susan Thatcher and Dr. Frank Wood, Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Kephart and Buildings and Grounds Director Jeff Solter threw out the ceremonial first pitches.
De Smet
Washington sent five different pitchers to the mound for the first scrimmage. Together, they scattered De Smet’s only two hits.
However, four walks and three errors by the Blue Jays in the contest opened up opportunities for the visiting Spartans and a five-run third inning rally made the difference.
“Our staff and I thought our approaches at the plate looked good,” Gough said. “As for improvements, we walked and hit way too many batters to be successful on Saturday. A few other things need to be cleaned up and will be corrected. Part of the jamboree is determining who can do the job or not. It’s great to see what the kids have against a different team. I always like them too because it gives kids an opportunity to put the uniform on for the first time and feel good about being a varsity Blue Jay.”
Peyton Straatmann picked up a double in the bottom of the fourth inning for Washington’s lone hit and scored on an error.
Hanon Jarvis and Ryan Kassebaum each drew a walk.
Jarvis and Weston Meyer stole one base apiece.
Grant Trentmann pitched the first inning, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out the side.
Ian Junkin pitched the complete second inning, walked one and struck out one.
“Grant Trentmann and Ian Junkin both did a great job pitching,” Gough said. “Hayden Burns, Weston Meyer, and Kaner Young all did things that the coaching staff noticed in the preseason.”
Hunter Bakameyer pitched 0.1 of an inning during the third and surrendered five runs (two earned) on no hits and no walks.
Meyer pitched 0.2 of an inning and struck out one.
Kaner Young fired the fourth inning in shutout fashion with two walks.
Timberland
The Blue Jays tallied two runs in the first inning, one in the second and one in the third.
Timberland scored once in the first and once in the second, but then rallied for five runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Washington again utilized five pitchers.
Gavin Matchell pitched the first inning and allowed one run on two walks.
Mason Theis pitched the second inning, allowing one run on two hits and two walks with one strikeout.
Quentin Parker fired the third inning without allowing a run. He gave up one hit and walked one.
Drew Bunge opened the fourth. He pitched 0.1 of an inning and allowed four runs (three earned) on two hits and two walks with one strikeout.
Straatmann tossed the final 0.2 of an inning, allowed one unearned run on one hit and struck out two.
At the plate, Washington collected four hits and drew eight walks.
Matchell singled twice and drove in two runs.
Jarvis doubled and picked up an RBI.
Ryan Weidle singled.
Paule walked twice, stole a base and scored twice.
Ethan Stellhorn and Kaner Young both walked and scored.
Hayden Burns, Trentmann, Bunge and Straatmann each drew a walk.
Washington opens the season Friday at the Troy Baseball Classic.
The Blue Jays are scheduled to play the first three rounds of the tournament at Francis Howell Friday and Saturday.