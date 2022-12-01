It was a double win for the Washington Blue Jays.
Not only did the Blue Jays (2-1) pick up the third-place trophy from the 70th Annual St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament, but they also picked up a win over a conference rival.
Washington beat Ft. Zumwalt North, 60-56.
“It’s great coming out with the win and getting third place to start the season,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “Especially, learning from our mistakes against Borgia and bouncing back to win, without a practice, was good. We only turned the ball over two times in the first half and that was huge in taking care of the basketball.”
For Washington, it gives the team a little bit of an upper hand against Ft. Zumwalt North, which it will play two more times this season in the GAC Central.
“That’s the key, it was a great bounceback win,” Young said. “It’s great going 2-1 and finally getting a day off tomorrow. Our kids didn’t let down all game. It’s a normal GAC battle and we get to see them two more times.”
The Blue Jays were able to seal their win by holding on down the stretch, keeping the Panthers from catching up in the last minute.
“Adyn Kleinheider made some big threes near the end of the game for us and Mark (Hensley) was just a guy inside who gave us everything,”Young said. What can you say about a kid who gives you 27 points. He’s a football player and he’s there helping his teammates out. He’s stuck it out all four years. He’s committed to play football. He’s having a fun senior year helping the guys he’s grown up with and played with since the fourth grade. He’s a fun kid to watch working hard around the basket.”
With both teams looking to bounce back from semifinal setbacks, the game started with the teams tied at 17-17 through one quarter.
Ft. Zumwalt North was up at the half, 27-25, but Washington grabbed a 40-39 lead going into the fourth quarter.
“They’re a good penetrating team,” Young said. “Coach (Michael) Uffmann has good penetrating guards. That was our biggest goal in stopping them in getting to the basket. I thought we did as good as we could. In the second half, we gave them one chance and got the rebounds. We did a good job getting the boards.”
Washington was able to open up a six-point lead midway through the final quarter, but the Panthers weren’t ready to give up.
A three-point play by Kobe Anderson with 1:25 to play pulled the Panthers back to within one possession, 52-49.
Kaner Young found Hensley for a Washington basket, but Anderson scored on the other end and it was 54-51.
Hensley, one of Washington’s two all-tournament team selections, came through again. After both teams missed on double bonus situations, Sam Paule knocked down a free throw with 33.6 seconds to put Washington up, 57-51.
Anderson drove to the basket, scored and was fouled. He hit the free throw and it was 57-53 Blue Jays.
Paule scored, but fouled out with 3.3 seconds to play, putting Anderson on the line for three free throws.
Anderson hit the first and third, leaving Washington up, 59-56.
Ft. Zumwalt North was forced to quickly foul and Kleinheider hit the second of his two free throws with 2.3 seconds to play to seal the win, 60-56.
Hensley led the Blue Jays in scoring with 27 points. A beast inside the paint and along the baseline, Hensley scored at least six points in each quarter and was perfect at the free-throw line, hitting all seven chances.
Kleinheider, who also made the all-tournament team, scored 15 points while going 3-6 from the free-throw line. He hit a pair of three-point shots and threw down two dunks.
Paule concluded the game with 14 points and went 4-9 from the free-throw line. He hit a pair of three-point shots.
Kaner Young and Jaden Grosse each scored two points.
“We shared the ball with our teammates,” Grant Young said. “That was huge. We had multiple scorers on the floor and we didn’t try to do it on our own. We did it as a team. That shows what we can do as a team and that needs to be our focus all year long.”
Anderson led all scorers with 33 points. He also had three assists, three rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot.
Lynden Sanders scored 12 points for the Panthers. He added three rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Trent Menke and Bobby Edwards each scored four points.
Menke also had eight rebounds, three steals and an assist. Edwards picked up two steals.
Chase Ostmann finished with two points.
Jonathon Turnbull had one point, two blocked shots, two steals and a rebound.
Chaun Robinson handed out four assists with a steal.
Murtaja Alkhaldi grabbed two rebounds.
Cole Heckelman had an assist and a rebound.