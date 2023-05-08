The Washington baseball Blue Jays ensured Tuesday no team in the GAC Central would finish with a better league record than them this season.
The Blue Jays (19-7, 8-1) clinched at least a share of the conference crown by winning at home against Holt (11-15), 6-1.
Since Ft. Zumwalt South (7-2 in league play) also won Tuesday at Ft. Zumwalt East, 5-1, Washington had to wait until Wednesday at Holt to clinch the conference title outright, doing so with an 8-0 win.
“It was pretty awesome,” Washington Head Coach Dane Gough said. “I would say we were more excited Tuesday, because it made us conference champions, but then it was hey, ‘Let’s go win it outright.’ No co-champs in the Central. It was pretty awesome.”
Washington took an early lead Tuesday with a two-RBI double from Gavin Matchell in the first inning.
Holt got one run back in the top of the third inning and it remained 2-1 until a four-run rally in the bottom of the sixth inning gave the Blue Jays some breathing room.
Kaner Young was the winning pitcher for Washington, pitching six innings of one-run baseball with four strikeouts. He allowed three hits and three walks.
“It was a great outing by Kaner Young and then Gavin Matchell closed the door there in the seventh,” Gough said.
Matchell, already the first-inning batting hero, pitched a shutout seventh inning. He allowed one walk and no hits.
Washington posted seven hits in the game and hung six earned runs on Holt’s left-handed starting pitcher, Dalton Hosack.
“Holt had a really good left-handed pitcher that did a good job of mixing pitches up and had good velocity,” Gough said. “We took great approaches and won.”
Sam Paule had three of the hits with a triple, a double, a single and two runs scored.
Matchell doubled and drove in two.
Grant Trentmann doubled with one RBI.
Ryan Weidle singled, stole a base, scored and drove in a run.
Hanon Jarvis singled and drove in a run.
Hayden Burns and Sam Strubberg both appeared as pinch runners. Both stole a base and scored.
Hosack pitched 5.2 innings for Holt, allowing six runs on six hits and two walks. He struck out 11.
Carson Houran got the final out of the sixth inning, but not before giving up a double to Trentmann that scored an inherited runner and then hitting Ethan Stellhorn with a pitch.
Holt managed three hits, led by two singles from Kyle Edgar.
Edgar drove in Connor Seibert for Holt’s only run.
After wrapping up league play Wednesday, the Blue Jays are slated to go to Francis Howell for a 2 p.m. doubleheader with the Vikings, currently ranked fifth in Class 6 by the Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association.