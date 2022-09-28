Led by Layne Patterson’s hat trick, the Seckman Jaguars clinched the championship of the Hillsboro boys soccer tournament Saturday.
Seckman (7-3) defeated Washington (4-6), 5-0, in the tournament’s title match.
The Blue Jays reached the final after sweeping pool play against Pacific, Hillsboro and Fredericktown.
Washington’s freshman goalkeeper, Jack Henderson, turned in 11 saves in the contest.
Henderson suffered his first varsity loss in the net after earning three straight wins in pool play in the absence of starter Mason Theis.
“That was a pretty solid tournament for him all-around and to get his feet wet at the varsity level,” Washington Head Coach Brian Dougherty said. “He answered the call for sure, and he had some big saves on Saturday.”
The Jaguars netted two goals in the first period to take the advantage into the intermission.
“Seckman pressed us really well,” Dougherty said. “The boys stepped away from the game plan and that’s not the typical game you see from us. Tyler Eckelkamp was out and he was an all-tournament player for us. That really hurt in the midfield.”
Eckelkamp ended the tournament with one goal and five assists to his credit.
Patterson’s three goals for Seckman were backed by scores from Owen Bates and Joe Bookstaver.
Isaiah Vu and Fox Wight were each credited with an assist.
Seckman’s Alex Sullivan was the winning goalkeeper. He recorded four saves.
Tuesday marks a return to GAC Central play for Washington. The Blue Jays travel to Wentzville to play Holt at 6 p.m.
