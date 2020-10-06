The Blue Jays won four of 11 races Thursday in a swimming tri-meet with Ft. Zumwalt North and Francis Howell North.
Howell North won the meet at the St. Peters Rec-Plex with 120 team points. Zumwalt North scored 99 points and Washington 80.
“We had individual improvements and the boys swam well,” Washington Head Coach Lane Page said.
Washington had the winning swimmers in the 200 individual medley, 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke and 100 breaststroke.
Senior Mason Kauffeld won two events, taking the 100 butterfly in 56.38 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:04.
Todd Bobo won the 100 backstroke in 1:12.44.
Gavin Poole finished first in the 200 individual medley in 2:39.38.
Sean Barry was the second-place finisher in the 200 freestyle in 2:31.33.
The 200 medley relay team of Bobo, Kauffeld, Poole and Zane Johnson placed second in 1:58.37.
Johnson swam third in the 50 freestyle in 26.57.
Poole placed third in the 100 butterfly in 1:18.84.
Bobo took third in the 100 freestyle in 56.01.
Barry was third in the 500 freestyle in 7:11.06.
Donovan McKenzie, Poole, Johnson and Kauffeld teamed up for third in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:56.31.
A Brinkmann (unspecified in the results as either Aidan or Aaron) swam third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:22.81.
Next up for the Blue Jays is the Ft. Zumwalt North Invitational Saturday at 9 a.m.