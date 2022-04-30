In addition to the hours put in on the hardwood, the Washington Blue Jays had 10 players put in the hard work in the classroom to receive Gateway Athletic Conference Central all-academic honors.
Senior Chase Merryman was selected as Washington’s sportsmanship award recipient by the conference.
Other sportsmanship honorees included Francis Howell North’s Jordan Allen, Wentzville Liberty’s David Richard, Ft. Zumwalt East’s Luke Knoll, Ft. Zumwalt North’s Josh Bauer and Ft. Zumwalt South’s Blake Struemph.
Ft. Zumwalt South led the conference’s boys basketball teams in all-academic awardees with 13.
Washington’s all-academic recipients include:
• Sam Paule.
• Mark Hensley.
• Brayden McColloch.
• Ian Junkin.
• Kaner Young.
• Todd Bobo.
• Travis Bieg.
• Ryan Jostes.
• Wyatt Bobo.
• Chase Merryman.