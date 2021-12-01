With Thursday’s turkey taken care of, the next thing for the Blue Jays to digest was a win on Friday.
Washington (1-1) topped Owensville (0-2), 62-54, in the consolation semifinals of St. Francis Borgia Regional’s annual Turkey Tournament, notching the team’s first victory of the young season.
The Blue Jays got out to a 12-9 lead after one quarter and a 29-25 edge at halftime.
In the third quarter, Washington extended its lead to 51-38.
Owensville brought it back to within five points in the final three minutes, but Washington was able to hold off their comeback bid.
“I thought we had good spots,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “Our third quarter was our best quarter. We took a big lead, and that was due to our defense. However, Owensville’s not going to give up. Coach (Cullen) VanLeer’s going to have those guys be very scrappy. They brought themselves back to five points and made it a game.”
Senior guard Alex Zanin led in points with 18, rebounds with nine and assists and steals with three of each.
Todd Bobo posted 12 points with three rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Chase Merryman notched 12 points with four rebounds.
Mark Hensley recorded 10 points, four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block.
“We had four double-digit point scorers, and that really helped us out,” Young said. “I thought we took care of the ball better than the Union game. We have a lot of new kids and new guys on the floor that are just getting used to this. It’s got to be a quick learning experience. They’ve been thrown into the fire now, and now it’s who can adjust quicker to varsity play.”
Sam Paule posted seven points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block.
Ryan Jostes chipped in three points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Dylan Bartlett picked up one steal.
Brayden McColloch was credited with an assist.
Brendan Decker led the Owensville effort with 18 points, six rebounds and three steals.
Will Lauth posted 14 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Landon Valley recorded seven points, two rebounds, five assists and one steal.
Noah Caldwell and Austin Lowder each made five points.
Bryce Payne contributed three points, and Charlie Whelan dropped in one bucket for two points.
Lowder posted four steals.
Payne made two rebounds, Lowder one and Whelan one.
Whelan dished out two assists. Caldwell, Logan Evans and Tanner Meyer ended with one assist apiece.
The two teams will meet again next Monday when Washington hosts the Dutchmen for a 7 p.m. tipoff.
Between now and then, the Blue Jays are at home Tuesday against Union at 7 p.m. in the back half of a girls-boys doubleheader.