The Washington baseball Blue Jays rallied to their second highest run total of the season Monday.
Washington (13-15) won on the road at Sullivan (7-10), 15-3.
The Blue Jays’ only greater offensive performance came March 26 in the second game of a doubleheader at Troy.
Things began somewhat tamely as Washington took a 3-1 lead after the first inning and the teams exchanged runs in the second to make it 4-2.
The score held until the top of the fifth when the Jays broke loose for seven more runs to take a commanding advantage.
Washington tallied four more runs in the top of the sixth. Sullivan answered back with one last run in the home half, but that was not enough to stop the game from reaching an early completion via mercy rule.
Grant Trentmann was the winning pitcher. Over four innings, he allowed two unearned runs on one hit and six walks, striking out four.
Drew Bunge tossed one inning and allowed one run on one hit and four walks.
Jake Baldwin closed it out with one inning of no earned runs on two hits and one strikeout.
At the plate, Washington connected for nine hits.
Gavin Matchell had the only multi-hit performance with two singles, two runs scored and two runs batted in.
Aden Pecka, Jack Schantz, Seth Roewe and Hayden Burns all doubled.
Cooper Thiemann, Trentmann and Sam Paule each singled.
Washington drew seven walks, one each from Luke Kleekamp, Paule, Hanon Jarvis, Will Lingle, Baldwin, Trentmann and Bunge.
Logan Monzyk scored a pair of runs.
Pecka, Landon Boston, Paule, Jarvis, Burns, Lingle, Baldwin, Schantz and Thiemann all scored once.
Bases were stolen by Pecka, Monzyk, Quentin Parker, Boston and Matchell.
Washington plays its final regular season home game Tuesday, hosting St. Clair at Dutzow Ball Park at 4:30 p.m.
The Blue Jays will play Thursday at Pacific at 4:30 p.m.