For the second time in 48 hours, the Blue Jays clipped an opponent by double digits.
Washington (6-5, 1-2) won at home Friday in GAC Central play against Holt (5-9, 0-1), 71-57.
“That was an athletic Holt team we beat,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “We played well and shared the ball well. They trapped everywhere. It was our third game in four days and I thought our kids did a great job moving the ball, sharing the ball and getting open looks for our teammates.”
The win followed up an 83-54 blowout victory over St. James the night before.
Washington jumped out to a 17-7 lead, remaining ahead, 37-22, at halftime and 52-40 at the end of the third quarter.
Senior forward Mark Hensley powered his way to 25 points inside to lead the Blue Jays. He had four points, three steals and a block.
“Mark was just tough inside, putting shots in,” Young said. “He was huge for us.”
Adyn Kleinheider finished with 19 points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal.
“Adyn has really flourished,” Young said. “He’s done a good job of getting rebounds for us, which has been huge late in games at the wing spot for us and attacking the basket.”
Sam Paule connected on two triples, ending with 12 points. He grabbed three rebounds, two steals and made one assist.
Wyatt Bobo tallied eight points along with one rebound, one assist and one steal.
Tai’Sean Williams recorded six points, two rebounds and one block.
Kaner Young contributed one point with two rebounds.
Ian Junkin pulled in six rebounds, three steals and made one assist.
Brayden McColloch grabbed three rebounds.
Carter Riegel passed for an assist.
Washington opened the 52nd Annual Washington Tournament Monday against Priory as the No. 5 seed. The second round of play at the tournament is set for Wednesday.
