The Blue Jays are on the scoreboard in the GAC Central standings after Friday’s road victory at Ft. Zumwalt East.
Washington (5-6, 1-3) defeated the Lions (2-9, 0-1), 65-46.
The Blue Jays carried a 17-12 lead after one quarter and a 35-17 advantage at halftime.
Four Washington players scored in double figures in the contest — Alex Zanin (14 points), Sam Paule (13), Mark Hensley (11) and Todd Bobo (10).
Zanin also lead the team in rebounds with seven while grabbing six steals and dishing out four assists.
Hensley grabbed six rebounds, made two assists and one block.
Paule finished with two assists, two steals and one rebound.
Bobo posted five assists, four steals and one rebound.
Chase Merryman recorded eight points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Adyn Kleinheider contributed six points with two rebounds, two steals and one assist.
Ian Junkin netted two points with two rebounds.
Ryan Jostes added one point and one rebound.
Kaner Young posted one rebound.
Tai’Sean Williams notched one steal.
Donovan West’s 16 points were tops for Zumwalt East.
Other scorers included Kyle Gremaud (nine), Brady Davis (seven), Caiden Bryant (five), Logan Schwerdt (four), Hunter Weber (three) and Jackson Penn (two).