First came Spartans and Bruins. Next up are the Trojans.
The postseason odyssey for Washington boys basketball continued Tuesday in Troy for the sectional round after The Missourian’s print deadline.
As the Class 6 District 8 champions, Washington (18-7) has already had to conquer the Columbia triumvirate of schools in the postseason.
The Blue Jays knocked out Battle (14-8) in the district semifinals, and Rock Bridge (14-8) had a narrow 61-59 escape at Hickman (10-12) in the other matchup.
Washington completed its first district championship run since 2013 Thursday in convincing fashion, 66-53, against the Bruins. The Blue Jays led by at least three possessions for the entire second half.
Expect to see the Blue Jays wearing the blue disposable face masks again, as it’s something the team has become attached to. Washington first wore the masks to compete at Parkway West in the final week of the regular season. It went well enough that the team decided to wear them again to play Battle in the district semifinals with the added benefit that since Battle was recently out of quarantine for COVID-19 protocols, the Blue Jays would be less likely to have to quarantine themselves if Battle’s team had another COVID-19 issue after the game.
Keeping with the tradition of sports teams not changing things during a winning streak, which can range from refusing to shave and creating “playoff beards” to eating the same thing the night before a game, the team decided to stick with the masks through the district championship game.
That’s not the only thing that’s staying the same for the Blue Jays.
“I’ve been wearing the same shirt for the past week and a half,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “My students probably think I’m crazy because I told them it was what they’d be seeing me in until we lose.”
It’s also been a few years since Troy made the sectional round. The Trojans most recently won a district title in 2014.
Troy (19-6) came through District 7, which matched the Trojans up against the three Wentzville teams — Timberland (6-14), Wentzville Liberty (6-12) and Holt (3-17).
Troy topped Holt in the semifinals, 57-45, and Liberty won at Timberland, 52-40.
Troy powered its way to the win in Friday’s championship game against Liberty, 65-50.
Liberty led that game, 20-18, at halftime, but Troy dominated the third period by a score of 24-9.
Senior guard Griffin St. Pierre is Troy’s standout player, averaging 19.3 points, three rebounds, 2.78 assists and 1.17 steals per game.
St. Pierre does nearly half his damage from beyond the three-point arc, where he has 68 triples on the year with a three-point shooting percentage of 48.9.
“They love to shoot the three ball,” Young said. “They spread the ball well, and St. Pierre shoots the lights out.”
Young compared St. Pierre to the figurative “head of the snake.”
“We really have to close him down,” Young said.
St. Pierre scored 12 points in the district championship win, but four other Trojans stepped up to finish the night in double figures as well — Nathan Ryan (15 points), Tyler Moore (12), Charlie Nett (12), and Jack Fessenden (10).
“This will be a tough game but a winnable game,” Young said. “We have to play like we have the last two games and spread the ball around and keep doing the things we do well.”
Liberty is one common opponent between the Blue Jays and Trojans this season, as are Ft. Zumwalt North and Francis Howell Central.
Both teams hold victories over Liberty and Howell Central, but Washington went 2-0 against Liberty in league play, and the Trojans split their league games with Howell Central.
Neither team was able to best the GAC Central champions from Zumwalt North.
Whoever wins will play again Friday in the state quarterfinals with a trip to Springfield on the line. Either Pattonville (22-1) or Ft. Zumwalt North (25-2) would be the next opponent.
Washington has played both teams this season, having met Zumwalt North twice in league play and matched up against Pattonville in the third-place game of the Washington Tournament.
Pattonville won that meeting, but its lone loss of the year came on Washington’s home floor in the championship game of that tournament against St. Dominic.