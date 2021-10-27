Call them the senior night spoilers.
The Washington soccer Blue Jays (6-13, 2-7) went beyond two overtimes into a penalty kick shootout to secure a 2-1 victory on the road against GAC Central foe Ft. Zumwalt East (11-7, 4-5) Thursday.
“We are officially 3-0 on other team’s senior nights with ours on Tuesday and Troy’s on Thursday,” Washington Head Coach Derek Schriewer said.
Washington struck the net first with a goal from Boston Tinsley, assisted by Cole Click.
That goal came after a big play by goalkeeper Micah Gargrave, stopping a Ft. Zumwalt East penalty kick.
“The FZE player struck a strong shot on frame, but as it approached the line, Micah came flying across to save it,” Schriewer said. “That’s his fourth PK save during the run of play this season.”
The Lions found their equalizer in the opening five minutes of the second half as Holden Kocher scored on an assist from Dom Mrazik.
Owen Burge saw some time in net in the second half, allowing Gargrave to roam the field.
“Micah then got his first field action of the year, and his fresh legs were crucial in keeping FZE at bay in those last 10 minutes of our 260 minutes played the in last 60 hours,” Schriewer said.
The game remained locked through the remainder of the second half and two overtime periods.
In the shootout, Zumwalt East scored on its first two kicks. Gargrave put one in for Washington, but the Blue Jays missed on their second attempt.
Gargrave stopped the Lions’ third shooter, opening the door for Washington to even things back up, which Click took care of.
Zumwalt East’s shooter and Washington’s Lucas Yates both struck net in the fourth round of kicks, making it 3-3 with one set of shooters left to go.
Gargrave came up with his third PK save of the contest, his second of the tiebreaker, and Tinsley made good on the final chance to give Washington the win.
Washington hosts Francis Howell North Tuesday in the team’s final conference game of the season at 6:45 p.m.