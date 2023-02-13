Washington’s basketball Blue Jays now have back-to-back wins to kick off the month of February.
The Blue Jays (11-11, 3-4) followed up on last Friday’s home senior night win with a conference road victory Tuesday at Wentzville Liberty (12-9, 5-3), 51-43.
Washington’s win avenged a prior conference loss to the Eagles, 73-67, Jan. 17 at Blue Jay Gym.
“It was great picking up a conference win,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “The boys played great. We had 20 points in the fourth quarter. We held them to only 43 points, which was great after we gave up 73 to them the first time we played them.”
The teams were locked in ties of 9-9 after one quarter and 20-20 at the half.
Liberty held a slight 32-31 lead in the third quarter.
“My son, Kaner, had a great night,” Grant Young said. “He had all 11 of our points in the third quarter. He led all scorers with 14.”
The Blue Jays opened the final period on a 6-0 scoring run as sophomore Jaden Grosse made good on a second-chance put back on the team’s first possession of the quarter.
Washington followed Grosse’s two with two more unanswered buckets from Mark Hensley and Adyn Kleinheider.
“Our defensive play was outstanding,” Grant Young said. “We outrebounded them at the end and they’re a very physical team.”
After Kaner Young’s 14 points, Sam Paule (13), Hensley (12) and Kleinheider (10) all finished in double figures.
Grosse ended with two points.
Ian Junkin grabbed 10 rebounds with three assists, three steals and one block.
Hensley recorded nine rebounds with one assist, one steal and two blocks.
Kleinheider pulled in six rebounds, adding one assist.
Brayden McColloch posted three rebounds.
Kaner Young finished with two rebounds and one assist.
Paule and Grosse were each credited with an assist.
Ashton Long’s 12 points were tops for the host Eagles.
Other scorers included Nate Bobikiewicz (10 points), Nolan Frey (nine), Carter Ashby (six), Lincoln Rockette (four) and Evan Hargrove (two).
Washington next plays at home Friday against Holt, starting at 7 p.m. The Blue Jays won their first meeting with Holt in Wentzville Jan. 20, 73-36.