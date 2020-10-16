Senior Mason Kauffeld continues to lead the swimming Blue Jays.
Kauffeld won two individual events Friday in a quad meet at Ft. Zumwalt South that also included Wentzville Liberty and Holt.
Zumwalt South recorded the top score of 151, followed by Liberty with 145, Holt with 129 and Washington with 85.
“Good meet,” Washington Head Coach Lane Page said. “Many best times. Mason Kauffeld won two events and qualified for state again.”
Kauffeld won both the 200 individual medley in 2:00.15 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.39.
Kauffeld, who had already turned in an automatic state-qualifying time in the 100 breaststroke, added the 200 individual medley to his list of automatic qualifying events.
Washington’s next highest individual finish came from Gavin Poole in the 100 butterfly. Poole placed third in 1:05.95.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Kauffeld, Poole, Zane Johnson and Todd Bobo finished third in 1:48.57.
Placing fourth were Bobo in the 100 backstroke (1:14.64) and Johnson in the 200 individual medley (2:38.02).
Bobo, Johnson, A. Brinkmann (unspecified whether Aidan or Aaron) and Poole finished fifth in the 200 medley relay (2:05.47).
Bobo, Sean Barry, A. Brinkmann and an unspecified fourth swimmer placed fifth in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 4:34.22.
Also placing fifth were Poole in the 100 freestyle (1:02.39) and Bobo in the 500 freestyle (6:35.09).
Barry took sixth place in two events, the 200 freestyle (2:44.43) and 100 freestyle (1:24.64).
Finishing seventh were Donovan McKenzie in the 200 freestyle (2:52.76), Aaron Brinkmann in the 50 freestyle (30.47) and Johnson in the 100 butterfly (1:14.64).
McKenzie (50 freestyle, 35.38), Jack Courtney (500 freestyle, 7:10.31) and A. Brinkmann (100 breaststroke, 1:23.63) each placed eighth.
The Blue Jays next swim at Affton this coming Monday at 4:15 p.m.