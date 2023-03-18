Many birds fly south for the winter, but the Blue Jays are migrating to South Point for the spring.
Washington, coming off a 16-17 season, returns six starters for the upcoming baseball season as they break in their new facility, The Fields at South Point.
Head Coach Dane Gough reported 47 players on three levels for the program will play in the new field’s inaugural season.
Gough, in his third season, is assisted by Matt Kroeter, Tim Zumsteg, Jeff Beck, Aaron Luttrell and James Cramer.
Among the returning starters for the program are the two leaders in batting average — senior center fielder Aden Pecka (.340) and senior shortstop Sam Paule (.316).
Pecka posted 35 hits in 2022 with six doubles, one triple, 24 runs scored, 15 runs batted in and 21 stolen bases.
Paule connected for 31 hits with nine doubles, 26 runs scored and 18 runs batted in.
Both are signed collegiately with Pecka heading to Westminster College and Paule to State Fair Community College.
Hanon Jarvis, a returning senior infielder, finished just a shade under .300 last season. Batting .299, he posted 26 hits, seven doubles, scored 20 runs and drove in 27.
For the pitching staff, Washington has three of its top inning-eaters back, all three entering their senior season.
Grant Trentmann is the staff ace. He tossed 53 innings in 2022 with a 2.64 earned run average and a team high 52 strikeouts to go with a 5-4 record.
Ian Junkin tossed 31 frames last spring with a 3-5 record, a 2.94 ERA and 26 strikeouts.
Both Trentmann and Junkin are signed to Moberly Area Community College for the 2024 season.
Gavin Matchell, a pitcher and right fielder, went for 36.1 innings on the bump with a 2-3 record, a 3.08 ERA and 30 strikeouts.
Matchell can also provide some thump in the middle of the team’s lineup.
In 2022, Matchell slugged a pair of home runs, batted .293, doubled four times, tripled once and led the team in runs batted in with 24.
Gough said senior catcher Weston Meyer and junior third baseman Hayden Burns have emerged as the top candidates to fill two of Washington’s open positions in the lineup.
“(Last year, we learned) what is takes to win at a high level,” Gough said. “We feel like we can gain from our experiences from last year and grow from them.”
Washington played its preseason jamboree at the South Point field this past Saturday, falling to De Smet, 5-1, and Timberland, 7-4, in a pair of four-inning exhibitions.
The innings start counting for real Friday as Washington is slated to open the season in the Troy Baseball Classic. The Blue Jays play at Francis Howell in the first round of pool play Friday at 4 p.m.
The locations of later round games in the tournament have not been determined yet. However, the first games currently scheduled to count at The Fields at South Point are slated for Saturday, March 25, a 10 a.m. doubleheader against Troy.