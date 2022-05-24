Flying past the Camdenton Lakers Wednesday, the Washington baseball Blue Jays have the chance to write a new chapter in the school’s sports history.
“I’m excited for our kids and our players getting to a district title game,” Washington Head Coach Dane Gough said. “It’s exciting times for our program and our kids.”
Washington (16-16) upset top-seeded Camdenton (24-9) in Jefferson City, 4-2, to reach the Class 5 District 5 championship game.
The Blue Jays will try to win their first district title since 1992 Friday when they take on third-seeded Helias in Jefferson City. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.
Gough thinks Washington is ready for the game.
“We’ve got Grant Trentmann available and Morgan Copeland only threw 42 pitches today,” Gough said. “Gavin will be ready to go. He only threw 12 pitches Monday against Capital City. We’re feeling good and loving our chances.”
Washington last appeared in a district championship game in 2014, losing to Francis Howell in the Class 5 District 8 contest, 11-9. That also was the last time that Washington won two postseason games in one season.
This season marked the first time since 2015 that the Blue Jays have won a district contest.
Washington finished third in Class AA in 1979. (Note — MSHSAA lists fourth on its website, but the team tied for third as no third-place game was played that year. The last published MSHSAA record book lists third place.).
In Wednesday’s game, the Blue Jays grabbed the initiative with a three-run inning in the top of the second.
After Gavin Matchell and Will Lingle walked to lead off the inning, Trentmann singled to right to load the bases.
Landon Boston was hit by a pitch to force Matchell home.
Ninth-place batter Cooper Thiemann reached on an infield single as Lingle hustled home with the second run.
Ethan Stellhorn came through with a two-out hit to center field, scoring Trentmann with the third run.
“High school baseball is just as much about giving it away as taking it,” Gough said. “We put the pressure on them and had a few key hits in our big inning. None of the balls were super squared up, but they were line drives and they found holes.”
Camdenton came back to score two runs in the bottom of the third, but that was it for the Lakers.
The Blue Jays added an insurance run in the top of the sixth.
Pinch hitter Seth Roewe reached on an error, allowing Matchell to score.
Washington outhit Camdenton in the game, 8-7. The Lakers made two errors.
On the hill, the partnership of Morgan Copeland and Ian Junkin combined to give the Blue Jays the win.
Copeland started and went 3.1 innings to get the victory. He allowed two runs on five hits, one walk and one hit batter. He fanned two.
Junkin entered the game and earned a save, going 3.2 innings while allowing two hits and three walks. He also fanned a pair.
“Morgan did everything we asked,” Gough said. “He had a little bit of trouble. Ian came in and shut the door on them. He’s been our No. 1 reliever all year. He did an outstanding job of not giving up any runs. I’m very happy for them.”
Camdenton’s Conner Miller calmed down after a rough second inning and went the distance, allowing four runs (three earned) on eight hits, two walks and two hit batters. He struck out nine.
Offensively, Washington’s second batter, Stellhorn, came through with a pair of singles.
Sam Paule, Hanon Jarvis, Matchell, Lingle, Trentmann and Thiemann each ended with one single.
Matchell and Lingle drew walks. Boston and Thiemann were hit by pitches.
Luke Newhouse stole a base.
Matchell scored two of the Washington runs. Lingle and Trentmann each scored once.
Stellhorn, Boston and Thiemann each registered one RBI.
Karson Durnin tripled for Camdenton.
Jackson Basham, Kaden Durnin, Miller, Kamden Durnin, Thomas Orozco and Spencer Mellenkamp singled.
Miller, Kaden Durnin and Cole Hilton walked.
Miller was hit by a pitch and stole a base.
Basham and Karson Durnin scored the runs.
Basham and Miller each recorded an RBI.