Washington golfers earned their first GAC Central dual win of the season Tuesday.
The Blue Jays shot a 169, finishing just ahead of Ft. Zumwalt East’s 171 at Wolf Hollow Golf Club.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Thunderstorms could be strong and possibly severe during the afternoon hours. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High 81F. SSE winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: April 15, 2023 @ 10:41 am
Washington golfers earned their first GAC Central dual win of the season Tuesday.
The Blue Jays shot a 169, finishing just ahead of Ft. Zumwalt East’s 171 at Wolf Hollow Golf Club.
“(This was a) solid win against a good team,” Washington Head Coach Tim Buschmann said. “(It) makes the point that all strokes matter.”
Ft. Zumwalt East’s Trey Rusthoven was the meet medalist with a round of 36, an even par, across nine holes.
“Medalist Trey Rusthoven shot a fantastic even par 36,” Buschmann said. “He started out with a triple on the first, then proceed to birdie 13 and eagle 18. Great senior GAC golfer, I expect big things of him at state.”
Haiden Bean and Jake Rhodes each shot a 40 to lead Washington’s scorecard.
“My 2 and 3 really showed up strong — Haiden Bean and Jake Rhodes, four over,” Buschmann said. “Alex (Fregalette) had a bad hole early, (but) recovered well with some good short game and putting.”
Fregalette finished with a score of 44.
Devon Deckelman came in one stroke above that with a 45.
“Devon Deckelmann shot one of he’s best rounds,” Buschmann said. “He’s really improved from last year at this time.”
Jackson Straatmann rounded out the Washington scores with a 51.
Straatmann recently aced the fifth hole at Wolf Hollow with a 133-yard hole-in-one during a practice round.
“Awesome thing as a coach to get to see, better for the kid it happened to,” Buschmann said. “Jackson is my No. 5 varsity who has struggled as of late. When it happened all varsity were watching along with a JV group on another hole. Everyone ran to the hole, yelling and screaming, lots of high fives. Just a real good-good golf moment.”
Following Rusthoven for the Lions were Aidan Steinmetz (41), Luke Skinner (45), Jacob Phillips (49) and Nick Lublewski (53).
Washington went to the Warrenton Invitational Thursday and will play another conference dual Friday on the road against Ft. Zumwalt South at 3:30 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.