The baseball Blue Jays are coming out of the Troy Tournament on a three-game winning streak.
Washington (3-2) finished ninth in the tournament Wednesday by polishing off Seckman (2-3) at Francis Howell Central, 2-1.
Washington struck first for one run in the top of the second, taking advantage of a Seckman error.
Seckman evened the score in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI single from Carson Gnade, Seckman’s only hit in the game.
In the top of the seventh, Washington worked the bases loaded on a Grant Trentmann single followed by an error and Sam Paule getting hit by the pitch.
Hanon Jarvis then drew a walk to force in Trentmann for the deciding run.
“It was the perfect situation and he had the plate discipline to not swing at ball four and got the game-winning RBI,” Washington Head Coach Dane Gough said.
Trentmann, also the starting pitcher in the contest, tossed five innings and allowed one unearned run on one hit and three walks. He fanned seven batters.
Mason Theis finished the final two innings and was the winning pitcher. He struck out one and walked one without allowing a hit.
“(Trentmann) pitched very well again and then Mason Theis gave us two scoreless innings to get the win and that was pretty impressive,” Gough said.
An Ethan Stellhorn double was the only extra-base knock of the day.
Paule and Weston Meyer also singled.
Jacob Weidle drew a walk.
Aden Pecka, Sam Strubberg and Paule each stole a base.
Washington has its home opener Saturday at 10 a.m., hosting Troy for a doubleheader at The Fields at South Point.
