The second GAC Central series of the season goes in the record books as another sweep for the Blue Jays.
Washington (10-5, 4-0) won on the road at Ft. Zumwalt North (5-9, 2-4) Wednesday, 13-4.
Updated: April 16, 2023 @ 11:43 am
The two games in the series had plenty of differences with more than double the runs scored in Wednesday’s outing compared to Washington 8-0 combined no-hit victory Tuesday at South Point.
“I haven’t done any research on when Washington High School was last undefeated four games into conference play, but I bet it has been a long time,” Gough said. “ I know last week when we swept Ft. Zumwalt East that was the first time we had done that.”
Gough is keeping one on the Class 5 District 5 race where six of the eight teams have winning records this season.
The district includes St. Francis Borgia (9-1), Pacific (10-4), Union (8-2), Helias (10-2), Jefferson City (10-5), Capital City (5-8) and Rolla (5-11).
“Baseball is very strong in Franklin County,” Gough said. “This Class 5 District 5 Tournament is going to be a tough one to win. I was looking our standings and we rank sixth right now just in terms of win percentage. Everyone just keeps winning.”
The Blue Jays opened up an early lead Wednesday with four runs in the first inning and four more in the second.
Zumwalt North then chipped away at that lead with two runs in the bottom of the second, one in the third and one in the fourth.
Washington waited until the fifth inning to add back on to its lead with a three-run frame. The Blue Jays touched the plate twice int he sixth inning to conclude the scoring.
Ian Junkin pitched five innings for Washington and allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits, two walks and two hit batters. He recorded five strikeouts.
Kaner Young locked things down out the bullpen with two shutout innings, striking out one. He surrendered three hits.
The Blue Jays bashed their way to 15 hits, starting with three apiece from Sam Paule and Aden Pecka.
Paule doubled, singled twice and scored twice.
Pecka singled three times, stole a base, scored twice and drove in a run.
Ethan Stellhorn, Jacob Weidle and Ryan Weidle each had multi-hit performances as well.
Jacob Weidle doubled, singled, scored twice and collected four RBIs.
Ryan Weidle singled twice, stole a base, scored twice and drove in two.
Stellhorn singled twice, stole once, scored twice and picked up one RBI.
Hanon Jarvis doubled, walked twice, was hit by a pitch, scored twice and drove in a pair of runs.
Hayden Burns singled, walked, stole a base and drove in a run.
Gavin Matchell singled and scored.
Trenton Buda-May took the loss on the mound for the Panthers. He completed the first inning and was knocked out of the game before he could get an out in the second, ending with six runs allowed on five hits and four walks. Buda-May struck out one.
Logan Seerey pitched 2.2 innings and allowed two runs on four hits with one strikeout.
Drew Riley then tossed 2.1 innings and allowed five runs (three earned) on six hits with two strikeouts.
Joshua Whiteside pitched the final inning for Zumwalt North, striking out two and allowing no hits.
Joseph Linemann and Cameron Huddleston both singled twice to pace the Panthers’ offense.
Mason Stahl, Austin Bauer, Jonathan Jezik and Seerey each singled.
Nolan Bohannan drew two walks.
Colin Club, Stahl and Huddleston were hit by pitches.
Club, Bohannan, Bauer and Huddleston scored the four Zumwalt North runs.
Linneman, Seerey and Huddleston were each credited with an RBI.
Washington plays at home Friday against Parkway South at 4:30 p.m.
