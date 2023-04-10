One day after knocking off the ranked Ft. Zumwalt East Lions on their home turf, the Blue Jays did it again at South Point.
Washington (8-3, 2-0) completed the series sweep of its first league opponent of the season with a 10-4 win Wednesday over the Lions (7-3, 0-2), the Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association second-ranked team.
“It just validates that what we’re doing as a program is working and having success is always great,” Washington Head Coach Dane Gough said. “Hopefully, we can continue to build on that. We don’t want to get to high in the moment and keep building and trust the process.”
The Blue Jays improved to 3-0 at their new home turf, The Fields at South Point, by once again jumping out to an early lead.
A Sam Paule triple plus a fielder’s choice off the bat of Hanon Jarvis and then a Gavin Matchell home run staked the Blue Jays to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning.
The Blue Jays added two runs in the third, including a leadoff home run from Jarvis, and three more in the fourth to take a 7-0 advantage.
Both teams added a run in the fifth inning before Zumwalt East tallied three runs in the top of the sixth.
Washington answered with the game’s final two runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Ian Junkin was the wining pitcher. In five innings, he struck out 11 batters and allowed one run on five hits, three walks and two hit batsmen.
“Getting two quality starts like that as you’re getting conference play going is an awesome thing to have,” Gough said of the Blue Jays’ one-two punch in the starting rotation to start the week between Junkin and Tuesday’s winning pitcher Grant Trentmann. “Only surrendering one run in 10 innings pitched between the two of them, you’re going to be real successful doing that.”
Mason Theis pitched to the first two outs of the sixth inning and surrendered three runs on no hits, three walks and three hit batsmen.
Kaner Young recorded the final four outs. He allowed one hit and struck out one.
Matchell collected three hits to pace the Blue Jay offense. In addition to his home run, Matchell singled twice, scored three runs and drove in two.
Hayden Burns singled twice, was hit by a pitch, stole a base and drove in a run.
Aden Pecka singled twice, walked, stole two bases and scored twice.
Jarvis’s solo home run was his only hit of the contest, but finished with two runs batted in.
Paule tripled, singled, stole a base and scored twice.
Ryan Weidle doubled and drove in a run.
Jacob Weidle singled, walked, stole a base, scored twice and drove in a run.
Weston Meyer walked and drove in a run.
Ethan Stellhorn walked and was hit by a pitch.
Carter Hollingsworth started on the mound for Zumwalt East. He allowed seven runs (six earned) on 10 hits and two walks while striking out seven.
Jackson Penn then pitched 1.1 innings and allowed one unearned run on one hit with one strikeout.
Eric Williams tossed the last inning, allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit and two walks. He struck out one.
A Jackson Carter triple was the biggest hit of the game for the Lions.
Ryan Kliethermes, Maversick Shultz and Penn all singled.
Brendan Pyle drew four walks and scored twice.
Washington hosted the Ft. Zumwalt West, No. 1 in Class 6, at South Point Friday morning for a doubleheader.
The Blue Jays next play Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at home in the first-game of the home-away league series with Ft. Zumwalt North.