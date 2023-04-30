The Washington golf Blue Jays concluded their league dual schedule with a winning record Wednesday.
A 153-176 win over visiting Ft. Zumwalt North at Wolf Hollow Golf Club improved Washington to 3-2 on the season in league duals.
Alex Fregalette won meet medalist honors with the top round of 37.
Jackson Straatmann finished just one stroke back at 38.
Jake Rhodes and Devon Deckelman each shot a 39 for the Blue Jays.
Haiden Bean rounded out the Washington scorecard with a 44.
Reese Wilson shot a 39 for the Panthers to lead his team.
The rest of Zumwalt North scores were a 42, a 46, a 49 and a 54.
Washington played St. Francis Borgia Thursday afternoon and concludes the regular season Tuesday at the GAC Central Championships, hosted by Wolf Hollow at 8 a.m.
