Tallying 55 points, the Washington swimming Blue Jays ranked 12th Saturday at the Ft. Zumwalt North Invitational.
The event, held at the St. Peters Rec-Plex, saw Ft. Zumwalt East record the top score of 380.5.
St. Francis Borgia Regional placed second with 245 points. Other team scores included Ft. Zumwalt North with 217, Francis Howell North with 205, Wentzville Liberty with 192, Lutheran St. Charles with 185, Cape Notre Dame with 150, Timberland with 136, Hannibal with 127, Farmington with 118.5, Saxony Lutheran with 72, Hazelwood Central with 51, Hazelwood West with 47, North Point with 34 and McCluer North with 29.
“The WHS boys continue to post either season best times or personal best times,” Washington Head Coach Tracy Moreland said. “It has been exciting to see them perform at their best, continuing to move the achievement bar higher. Also a big congrats to Borgia on their second place at the meet.”
The best finish for the Blue Jays came in the 400 freestyle relay, where Gavin Poole, Brayden Kriete, Michael Hotra and Todd Bobo combined for seventh place in 4:10.79.
The 200 medley relay team of Bobo, Aaron Brinkmann, Poole and Ben Loesing tied for eighth place with the team from Timberland. Both squads touched the finish in 1:59.28.
Brinkmann additionally placed eighth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:15.41.
Bobo swam to ninth place in the 100 backstroke in 1:06.57.
Donovan McKenzie placed 12th in the 200 freestyle in 2:25.77.
Jack Courtney swam 14th in the 200 freestyle (2:27.18) and 16th in the 500 freestyle (7:04.24).
Poole placed 16th in the 100 butterfly in 1:06.36.
Aidan Brinkmann swam 16th in the 100 freestyle in 1:06.66.
Luke Mauchenheimer took 16th in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:33.69.
Washington is back at the Rec-Plex Thursday for Ft. Zumwalt East’s Lion Relays at 3:30 p.m.