The Washington golf Blue Jays placed in the middle of the pack Monday.
Washington ranked 12th at the Lake Forest Challenge with a team score of 375 strokes.
De Smet won the team title, scoring 328.
Also making the top five were Marquette (330), CBC (332), Vianney (334) and Parkway North (348).
Parkway North’s Krish Patel shot the top round of 74, one stroke better than Vianney runner-up Cole Wiese.
Alex Fregalette led Washington with his round of 89, ranking 31st individually at the tournament.
“(This was a) tough course,” Washington Head Coach Tim Buschmann said. “(It) played long with fast greens. (The) boys struggled off the tee box and putting.”
Devon Deckelman ranked 38th with his score of 92.
Haiden Bean shot a 95 and ended in 47th place.
Jake Rhodes scored a 99, resulting in 57th place.
Washington next golfs in a home dual meet Wednesday against Ft. Zumwalt North at 3:30 p.m.
