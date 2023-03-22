Washington waited until the final inning to get on the scoreboard in the season opener Friday.
The Blue Jays (0-1) scored just a third of the runs they needed to catch Francis Howell (1-0) in the contest, falling 6-2 in the opening round of pool play for the Troy Baseball Classic.
Howell, the 2022 third-place team in Class 6, hosted the game as each of the tournament’s four pools played at different locations Friday and Monday, but Washington was the home team on the scoreboard.
Howell opened the scoring in the top of the third inning with one run and then rallied for five more in the top of the seventh.
Washington posted both of its runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Grant Trentmann spun a six-inning gem for Washington, allowing just one unearned run on one hit and one walk. He fanned 10 batters.
Washington went to the bullpen for the seventh inning.
Ian Junkin tossed 0.2 of an inning and was touched for five runs on two hits and three walks. Junkin recorded on strikeout.
Kaner Young closed out the inning and allowed one hit.
Offensively, Washington produced four hits.
Sam Paule and Ethan Stellhorn both doubled.
Hanon Jarvis connected for two singles.
Paule and Trentmann drove in the two runs, which were scored by Stellhorn and Paule.
Weston Meyer and Young each drew a walk.
Ryan Weidle was hit by a pitch.
Brysen Nepute was the winning pitcher for Francis Howell. In five innings, he struck out four and walked one while allowing just one hit.
Brett Norfleet pitched one shutout inning in relief, walking one and striking out one while allowing one hit.
Evan Piwowarski finished the game. He allowed two runs on two hits with one strikeout in the seventh.
Howell managed four hits — a pair of Tytus Cissell dobules and singles from Piwowarski and Ayden Rogers.
The teams concluded pool play Monday. Bracket play is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday with each round spread to eight different locations to conclude the tournament.