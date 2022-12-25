The first GAC Central win for the Blue Jays this winter will have to wait until after the new year.
Washington (4-4, 0-2) never quite caught up after Ft. Zumwalt South (5-2, 1-1) scored the first 12 points of the game Tuesday at Blue Jay Gym. The visiting Bulldogs left with a 65-51 win.
“In the second quarter, we brought it back to 20-17, but they go on a 15-3 run and we’re down 15 at the half,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “It’s the little things right now that are mattering and we’re not doing the little things right. When the best team in the conference steps on your floor for a home game right before Christmas, we need to have that grittiness and that fire and say ‘Let’s beat them on our home floor,’ and we don’t have that.”
Washington’s loss extends Zumwalt South’s head-to-head winning streak against the Blue Jays to five in a row, including three meetings last winter.
Tuesday’s quarterly scores had the Bulldogs ahead at each break, 16-10, 35-20 and 50-35.
Sam Paule provided the spark for the Washington offense with 21 points in the game, including five three-point makes.
“The good thing is he finally broke out because we were able to get him the ball a few times,” Young said. “There’s games where he’s only gotten six shots off and he needs to get shots off. He’s a great shooter and we have to find him.”
Senior forward Mark Hensley, who signed his D1 letter of intent Wednesday to play football at Northern Illinois, tallied 11 points.
Adyn Kleinheider posted seven points.
Kaner Young finished with five points, Tai’Sean Williams four, Wyatt Bobo two and Ian Junkin one.
Zumwalt South had three players reach double-digit scoring in the contest — Chase Bensing (16 points), Isaiah Clark (15) and Blake Struemph (13).
“We said our three keys to the game were to outrebound Clark and not let him have easy shots around the basket, make sure we have a hand in Struemph’s face and take away his shots, and we have to be able to handle his pressure,” Grant Young said. “Those are three things we didn’t do the best of jobs at.”
Josh Atherton and Luke Surtin each tallied five points for Zumwalt South.
Cameron Brown and Eron Pordos rounded out the scoring with four points apiece.
Washington has completed all of its games for 2022 and is set to next play Jan. 3 in a road game at Hermann at 7:30 p.m.