Neither of the first two games of the season had a happy ending for the Washington baseball Blue Jays Saturday.
Playing in the Troy Flooring Baseball Classic, Washington dropped a pair of games at Ft. Zumwalt West. The Blue Jays (0-2) fell to Seckman (1-1), 10-8, and Ft. Zumwalt West (1-1), 16-1.
Seckman
The Blue Jays led 8-1 through five innings, but Seckman was able to come back with two rallies in the sixth and seventh frames.
“Too many defensive mistakes and pitching miscues lead to a late collapse,” Washington Head Coach Dane Gough said.
The Blue Jays struck first with one run in the bottom of the first inning.
After Seckman tied the game in the top of the fourth, the Blue Jays put across four runs in the bottom half.
Washington extended its lead with three more runs in the fifth.
Seckman tallied five runs in the top of the sixth and four more in the seventh.
The Blue Jays put together 14 hits in the game, led by a 3-4 performance by shortstop Sam Paule.
Paule doubled twice, singled, walked, stole a base, scored and drove in two runs.
Aden Pecka singled twice and walked.
Grant Trentmann singled twice and scored a run.
Hanon Jarvis doubled, walked and scored twice.
Landon Boston singled, drove in a run and scored.
Will Lingle and Weston Meyer each singled and drove in a run.
Gavin Matchell singled and scored.
Logan Monzyk singled and walked.
Ethan Stellhorn singled, stole a base and scored twice.
Ryan Weidle drew a walk.
On the mound, Morgan Copeland pitched four innings and was charged with one unearned run. He struck out three and allowed three hits and one walk.
Ian Junkin pitched one inning,striking out two and walking two.
Drew Bunge tossed 0.1 of an inning, allowing five unearned runs on two walks and one hit.
Jacob Baldwin pitched 0.2 of an inning. He allowed two hits and one walk with one strikeout.
Paule pitched the final inning, allowing four runs on five hits and striking out two.
Zumwalt West
The second game was a blowout as Zumwalt West recorded four runs in all four innings.
“Fort Zumwalt West lost their first game and came in locked in against us,” Gough said. “They hit our pitching hard. Cannot leave the ball over the plate against good teams.”
The Blue Jays posted one run in the top of the fourth to break up the shutout.
Paule doubled and scored.
Lingle and Jarvis both singled.
Jarvis drew a walk.
Matchell was credited with the RBI.
Trentmann tossed one inning and was charged with eight runs on seven hits and four walks with one strikeout.
Hunter Bakameyer came on in relief and allowed three runs on two hits and one walk with one strikeout in 1.1 innings.
Quentin Parker pitched 0.2 of an inning, allowing one run on two hits.
Seth Roewe pitched in the fourth inning and did not record an out. He was charged with four runs, three earned, on five hits.
Washington continued the tournament Monday at Holt in the final game of pool play. Bracket play is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.