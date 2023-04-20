Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Mostly cloudy. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming NE and decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming NE and decreasing to less than 5 mph.