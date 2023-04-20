What started as a pitchers’ duel for the first four innings saw plenty of scoring by the end.
Washington (11-5) extended a three-game winning streak Friday, defeating Parkway South (8-6) on The Fields at South Point, 7-4.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Mostly cloudy. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming NE and decreasing to less than 5 mph..
Mostly cloudy. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming NE and decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Updated: April 20, 2023 @ 4:52 pm
What started as a pitchers’ duel for the first four innings saw plenty of scoring by the end.
Washington (11-5) extended a three-game winning streak Friday, defeating Parkway South (8-6) on The Fields at South Point, 7-4.
Neither team was able to put a run on the scoreboard until Washington went off for five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
The Blue Jays added two insurance runs in the sixth before Parkway South posted all four of its runs in the final frame.
“About the fourth or fifth inning, we got the sticks going a bit,” Washington Head Coach Dane Gough said. “It was 0-0 in the fifth inning, so the scoreboard doesn’t really reflect what type of a game it was.”
Gavin Matchell, part of a combined no-hitter in his last pitching appearance Tuesday against Ft. Zumwalt North, hurled six shutout innings for Washington, striking out four and allowing two hits.
“Gavin threw really well,” Gough said. “He only needed 65 pitches to get through six innings and had the shutout going.”
Kaner Young pitched the seventh inning for Washington, surrendering the four Parkway runs on three hits and two walks.
At the plate, the Patriots couldn’t figure out a way to get Sam Paule out.
The Washington shortstop went 3-3 with a double, two singles, a walk, three stolen bases, one run scored and three runs batted in.
Center fielder Aden Pecka went 2-2 with two singles, a walk, two stolen bases and two runs scored.
“Both those guys took good approaches and were hitting line drives,” Gough said of Paule and Pecka.
Jacob Weidle and Matchell both doubled and drove in a run.
Weston Meyer singled and walked.
Ethan Stellhorn drove in two runs, stole a base and scored once.
Sam Strubberg stole a base and scored twice.
Quintin Parker scored once.
Owen Wilson pitched the first four innings for Parkway South. He struck out three and surrendered one hit and one walk.
The Patriots then used three other arms to finish out the game. Each lasted for just two outs.
Nate Donovan surrendered five runs, one earned, on four hits.
Drake Froidl allowed two runs on one hit and two walks.
Andy Hertlein struck out one and gave up a hit.
Catcher Ethan Saucedo doubled and drove in three runs for Parkway South. Braden Eye singled twice, scored and drove in a run.
Jacob Watson singled and scored.
Charlie Bennett singled.
Luke Sullivan and Brady Kehlenbrink each drew a walk.
Washington is on the road Tuesday at Wentzville Liberty at 4:30 p.m. The Blue Jays host Liberty at South Point for an immediate rematch Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.