The rematch between the Washington Blue Jays and St. Francis Borgia Regional Knights delivered many of the same features of the original.
Both games had strong defensive play, fervent student sections out in force and the home team left with the victory.
Friday, it was Washington’s turn to record the win, 50-43, over the visiting Knights (5-6) in the third-place game of the 50th Annual Washington Tournament. The win improved Washington’s record to 10-3 on the season.
The first quarter was all Washington, ending in an 11-2 score at the period’s conclusion.
At halftime, Washington held an 18-9 advantage.
“Single-digit quarters the first half — that’s what helped us,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “We knew we couldn’t hold them down the whole game because they didn’t shoot very well in the first half. We knew they were going to come out in the second half and make some shots, and they did. It was nice for us to come back and get the win after starting the season 1-2 and now going 2-1 in our tournament. It’s great for our kids to be sitting at 10-3, and it’s not just one of our kids, it’s all of our kids on the floor.”
Borgia clawed back into the game in the second half and trimmed Washington’s lead to 29-27 to end the third quarter.
“We finally relaxed on offense and put some shots in and played better positioning on defense,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “Washington did a great job of shot faking outside and taking the ball to the basket. They just have a well-rounded team.”
Borgia was able to briefly take the lead midway through the fourth quarter, but Washington got the lead right back scarcely 30 seconds later and kept it until the end.
It was a three-point shot from Max Meyers that gave Borgia its only lead of the game, 41-40, with 3:27 remaining in the final period.
Jason Sides, who was named to the all-tournament team for Washington, drove into the lane for two to take back the lead on the ensuing possession.
On the next Washington possession after that, Sides stuck in a dagger three from the corner right in front of the Washington student section to push the lead to four.
“Sides made a huge shot to take us to two possessions late,” Young said. “The difference between Pattonville (in the semifinals) and tonight was we made that crucial shot when we needed to. He’s well deserving of (all-tournament honors) with that big shot. He’s been a double-digit scorer all three games.”
Four Brigham Broadbent free throws and one from Todd Bieg helped Washington close out the win in the final seconds.
Sides finished with a game-high of 16 points.
Bieg scored 13 and Broadbent 12.
Zac Coulter (four points), Jarrett Hamlett (three) and Carter Kleekamp (two) rounded out the Washington scorebook.
Grant Schroeder led Borgia with 15 points and was an all-tournament selection.
Also scoring for the Knights were Meyer (nine points), Andrew Patton (eight), Ryan Kell (five), Andrew Dyson (three) and Adam Rickman (three).
“At the beginning, our kids were tight,” Neier said. “It was the old adage of needing to go out to win a ball game instead of worrying about not losing it. Our demeanor in the second half was different. When we went to shoot the ball, we did it with more confidence. In the first half, not much was going in for us.”
Dyson, Kell, Patton and Schroeder each finished with four rebounds.
Rickman posted three rebounds. Sam Heggemann and Meyer rebounded two apiece.
Kell made four assists. Dyson recorded three assists and Heggemann two. Rickman and Schroeder had one assist apiece.
Rickman was credited with two steals. Kell and Patton each stole one.
Rickman made two blocks. Schroeder blocked one.
Washington remained home Tuesday to host Pacific. Next up for the Blue Jays is a GAC Central game at Ft. Zumwalt North Friday at 7 p.m.
The Knights played Tuesday at Trinity. Borgia’s next game will be against Waynesville at the Union Tournament Jan. 25 at 7 p.m.