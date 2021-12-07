The season is barely two weeks old, and already the boys basketball Blue Jays and Wildcats have squared off twice.
Although Union (1-3) got the best of Washington (2-2) at the Turkey Tournament, the Blue Jays evened the score Tuesday in their home gym, 59-58.
Washington led the majority of the contest, going ahead 21-12 after one quarter, 38-30 at halftime and 45-38 to end the third period.
The lead changed hands twice in the final three minutes, but no points were scored in the final 2:14 as the defenses locked down at the end.
“Since the first time playing Union and losing by 20, we’ve worked our way up the ladder and gotten better and better all four games in just a short week’s time,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “I thought our game plan was great, and our kids bought into the game plan. We knew we were going to have to take away their penetration or their threes, and we knew by taking away their penetration like we did, we were going to give up some threes.”
Union found its shooting stroke from three-point range at various points in the game, knocking through a total of 12 triples compared with 10 two-point makes.
“I’m okay with that,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “Offense is not our issue. We have guys that can shoot the ball. But we’ve got to get stops to get out in transition, especially when they are in the zone. We want to try to beat the zone before it sets up, but they were able to set up every time because they were getting so many shots at the rim. Points per possession was very high for them, especially in the first half.”
Washington’s Mark Hensley and Union’s Matthew Seely tied for the scoring lead on the night with 21 points apiece.
Hensley posted a double-double for the Blue Jays, adding 14 rebounds, four steals and three assists.
“Mark had a double-double in the first half, and we said we wanted to get him the ball,” Young said. “He was unstoppable in the paint tonight.”
Seely continued to be the top outside shooter for the Wildcats, scoring 18 of his 21 points from beyond the three-point arc, including a shot from the student section corner with 2:54 remaining to give Union its first and only lead apart from the first basket of the game.
Alex Zanin scored off a pump-fake in the paint at the other end with 2:14 to go, putting Washington back in front on what turned out to be the game’s final score.
Chase Merryman was second in points for the Blue Jays with 12, adding four steals and three rebounds.
Zanin finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
Sam Paule poured in 10 points, including back-to-back triples in the fourth quarter, with five assists, three steals and one rebound.
Todd Bobo posted four points, two assists and one rebound.
Kaner Young scored two points with two rebounds and one assist.
Ian Junkin recorded two rebounds and one assist.
Ryan Jostes pulled in one rebound.
For Union, Kaden Motley followed Seely’s 21 points in the score column with 13. He added four assists and two rebounds.
Ryan Rapert notched 10 points.
Tanner Hall made nine points, shooting a perfect 3-3 from behind the arc.
Ozzie Smith finished with three points and Trent Bailey two.
Liam Hughes made four rebounds and one assist.
Collin Gerdel recorded three rebounds and two assists.
Bailey posted one rebound.
“I thought we put ourselves in a hole in the first half, getting beat on the glass again for the fourth straight game,” Simmons said. “I don’t know what the numbers were, but I thought in the second half we played really, really tough. We rebounded, and I thought our defense was a lot better tonight. If we can learn to block out and finish possessions, I think we can be pretty good.”
Washington starts next week by hosting Owensville Monday at 7 p.m.
Union goes on the road Tuesday to match up with Cuba at 7 p.m.