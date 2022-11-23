Washington boys basketball will wrap a full decade under the leadership of Head Coach Grant Young at the end of this season.
Through nine seasons with the Blue Jays, Young has compiled a 114-124 record with a Class 6 district championship in 2020-21.
This year, his Blue Jays will return four starters from last winter’s 11-16 team.
The big two in terms of production on the floor are senior 5-9 guard Sam Paule and senior 6-5 forward Mark Hensley.
Paule paced the offense with 10.9 points per game in the 2021-22 season. He connected on 70 three-points shots with a 37 percent shooting record from beyond the arc.
Hensley, a D-1 football commit for Northern Illinois, can approach double-double territory in the post, where he averaged 10.6 points and seven rebounds per game last winter.
“We have to get Mark Hensley a touch every time down the floor,” Young said. “We have a D-1 football player in the post. He has such good footwork and he’s going to open things up for everyone else.”
Junior 6-3 guard Adyn Kleinheider received a bigger role for the Blue Jays when the calender turned from December 2021 to January 2022. He ended the season with 5.9 points per game.
Junior guard Kaner Young averaged three points and one rebound per game.
The Blue Jays return more experience in seniors Ian Junkin, Carter Riegel and Brayden McCulloch and juniors Tai’Sean Williams and Dylan Bartlett, all of whom saw minutes off the bench last season.
They’ll vie for playing time with a pair of varsity newcomers, sophomore guards Jaden Grosse and Wyatt Bobo.
“We have a lot of players back and we have very high expectations,” Grant Young said. “Hopefully, we can live up to that. If we can be for each other and really share the ball around, we’ll be in a good spot.
Washington has 16 freshmen and nine sophomores listed on its rosters to start the season.
Assistant coaches include Adam Fischer, Bill Juengel and Ben Hornback.
The Blue Jays open the campaign as the No. 4 seed in the Turkey Tournament at St. Francis Borgia.
Washington will play No. 5 Union Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 7 p.m. in the opening round.
The Blue Jays play their first home game Dec. 6 against Sullivan at 7 p.m.
The team will continue to compete in the Turkey Tournament and Union Tournament on top of hosting its own annual tournament the second week of January.