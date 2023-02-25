The Blue Jays put everything together in the second half to win the league play and regular season finale Tuesday.
Washington (12-13, 4-6) completed a league sweep of Ft. Zumwalt East (8-17, 2-8), 57-51, while playing in St. Peters for the final matchup before the postseason.
The Blue Jays trailed, 21-18, after one quarter and 36-34 at the half.
“We didn’t know how to play any defense in the first half for the second game in a row,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “We said at halftime this wasn’t us and the kids responded in the second half and only gave up 10 and five. We got our team back that we’re used to having that guards and will hold them.”
The teams stayed even with 10 points apiece in the third quarter and Zumwalt East took a 46-44 edge into the final eight minutes of play.
Sam Paule led the Blue Jays with 18 points, including 13-13 from the free-throw line. He added six assists.
Mark Hensley posted a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Adyn Kleinheider netted 13 points.
“Adyn did a good job driving to the basket,” Young said. “Mark was unstoppable. We ran a lot of high-low to him.”
Brayden McColloch posted five points and 10 rebounds.
“Brayden McColloch had his best game,” Young said. “He was a monster defensively for us. He and Hensley were big on the glass.”
Kaner Young ended with two points.
Zumwalt East’s Donovan West scored 23 points to lead the host team.
Jaden Jones finished with 12 points.
Other scorers included Carter Hollingsworth (seven points), Brandon Odom (four) and Caleb Schneider (two).
The win-or-go-home district tournament begins next week. Washington is seeded sixth in Class 5 District 2 and will play No. 3 Webster Groves at Vianney Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Cardinal Ritter is the top-seeded team in the tournament and is hosting two first-round games.