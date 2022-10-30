With both squads gearing up for Saturday’s Class 3 District 2 Tournament, the Washington Blue Jays edged Pacific at Scanlan Stadium Thursday night, 1-0.
Will Amlong netted the game’s lone goal in the second half following a corner kick by Tyler Eckelkamp.
“We possessed the ball really well and Will Amlong was able to capitalize on a corner by Tyler Eckelkamp,” Washington Head Coach Brian Dougherty said. “Our defense limited the dangerous opportunities that Pacific had and Mason Theis came up with some big saves when Pacific was dangerous. I am very happy with how we played last night and get a win for the seniors on their senior night.”
Theis stopped 13 shots to earn the shutout win.
“I thought we played really well and created a lot of opportunities but sometimes you just can’t find the back of the net,” Pacific Head Coach Steve Smith said. “The important thing is we came out of the game mostly healthy, are playing good soccer, we’re playing for one another and we’re ready for Lutheran South in districts on Saturday.”
Washington (5-16) is the seventh seed in the district tournament and will play at second-seeded Rockwood Summit (15-6) Saturday at 10 a.m.
Pacific (11-10) is seeded fifth and will take on No. 4 Lutheran South (11-11) at Webster Groves High School starting at noon. The two teams have split this season with Lutheran South winning at the Hillsboro Tournament Sept. 24, 3-0, and Pacific winning at home Oct. 18, 3-2.
In other first-round district games, top-seeded Webster Groves hosts No. 8 Windsor at 10 a.m. Third-ranked Parkway West plays No. 6 Union at noon at Rockwood Summit.
The semifinals will be played at Rockwood Summit Tuesday with the title match next Thursday at 6 p.m.