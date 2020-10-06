Week 6 was the closest game yet for the Washington Blue Jays.
Washington (5-1, 2-1) won at home in GAC Central play against Wentzville Liberty (3-3, 1-2), 28-21.
All other Washington games this season have been decided by two touchdowns or more.
While Liberty led 14-7 after one quarter, the Blue Jays came back to take a 21-14 halftime lead. Liberty tied things up, 21-21, at the end of the third quarter, but Washington’s next drive put the Blue Jays ahead for good.
In a seesaw battle, the Blue Jays came up with big plays on both sides of the ball at the right times.
On offense, that meant converting multiple times in fourth and short scenarios and a pair of go-ahead scores on goal-line stands when the game was tied.
“Our offense did a great job,” Washington Head Coach Derick Heflin said. “Cam (Millheiser) did a great job running the ball and the backs did a really good job of hitting the holes and making plays when we needed it. It was a good building block. We struggled a little bit last week and they definitely responded well.”
On defense, the Blue Jays allowed a few long plays, but held up when they needed to most and forced three key turnovers.
Twice in the fourth quarter, Washington stripped the ball from the Eagles and recovered the fumble to preserve the lead.
Gavin Holtmeyer and Trevor Buhr forced the fumbles, which were recovered by Owen Bartlett and Jack Lackman.
Lackman’s recovery came in the final two minutes and allowed the Blue Jays to run out the clock.
“We had a couple of breakdowns, but we got lucky and made the big plays when we had to,” Lackman said. “That (fumble) was amazing. It looked like Trevor had it, then Owen had it. It slipped out and I was running full speed and I was just trying everything I could to get the ball and I did.”
After Washington’s second score of the night tied the game with about three minutes left in the first half, Lackman came away with an interception that set up the drive to give Washington its first lead in the final seconds of the second quarter.
“The cornerback was supposed to be on him, but he was going up to get the bubble, so I got on his hip and turned and the ball was coming right at me,” Lackman said. “Our line does a really good job of pressuring the quarterback. All we have to do is stay on our guy and usually the quarterback gets sacked and overthrows or underthrows.”
Millheiser, the Blue Jay quarterback, ran in the tying score on Washington’s second touchdown of the game from 21 yards out. He later scored the clinching score in the fourth quarter on a three-yard run.
“Since I was very young, I’ve been dreaming about stuff like that,” Millheiser said. “I’m still feeling it. It was awesome and we needed that score big because obviously it was tied. But we knew, if we got that score there, our defense would get a stop and we could finish this game. I really knew we needed to score there and we did and the defense came up big again.”
Conner Maher (37 yards) and Cole Nahlik (one yard) had the other two Washington scores.
The Blue Jays ran for 354 yards and cumulated 376 total yards of offense.
“On the sideline, the range of emotions was very up and down,” Millheiser said. “The defense has carried us all year, so it was nice to finally pay them back a little bit.”
Statistics
Dylan Pape led the rushing attack with 113 yards on 15 carries.
Millheiser ran for 87 yards on 15 carries for two scores. He also completed 3-6 passing for 22 yards.
All thee completions went to Ryan Hoerstkamp.
Nahlik ran the ball 14 times for 60 yards and a score.
Louis Paule rushed for 52 yards on 14 carries.
Maher’s 37-yard score was his only carry.
Luke Kroeter gained 12 yards on three carries.
Kicker Devon Deckelman was 4-4 in extra points.
On defense, Barlett led with 10 tackles.
Trevor Buhr made nine stops, Pape eight and Kroeter seven.
Lackman, Holtmeyer and Jake Straatmann made four tackles apiece.
Korey Jarrell and Mark Hensley were each credited with three tackles.
Hoerstkamp, Maher and Jason Side made two tackles each.
Finishing with one tackle were Nahlik, Hayden Thiemann, Paule and Marcus Rogala.
District
Washington continues to sit atop the Class 5 District 4 standings with 41.52 points.
Staying there would give the Blue Jays home field advantage through the district playoffs.
Battle (3-1, 38.5) is in second. The Spartans returned to the field after a two-week absence in Week 6, edging out Moberly, 37-36.
Jefferson City (3-3, 35.31) is in third place and on a three-game winning streak, most recently knocking off Hickman, 17-14.
Camdenton (3-3, 29.78) holds fourth place. The Lakers snapped a two-game losing skid in Week 6 with a 38-14 victory at Hillcrest.
Rolla (2-2, 29.75) remains the fifth seed after its second consecutive idle week.
Capital City (0-6, 16.49) rounds out the district.
Up Next
The Blue Jays go on the road in Week 7 to face winless Francis Howell North (0-6).
The Knights moved into the GAC Central from the GAC South this season.
Washington and Howell North have played each other every season since 2012, splitting the series evenly at 4-4.
The Blue Jays have won the last two meetings, including a tight 22-21 game at Howell North last year.
In Week 5, Howell North was soundly defeated by Washington’s latest opponent, Liberty, 48-7.
Box Score
Liberty 14-0-7-0-21
Washington 7-14-0-7-28
First Quarter
LIB — Alexander Fillner 62 pass from Blake Seaton (Cole Allen kick), 10:17
WAS — Conner Maher 37 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 5:55
LIB — Colby Adelsberger 16 run (Allen kick), 2:32
Second Quarter
WAS — Cam Millheiser 21 run (Deckelman kick), 3:07
WAS — Cole Nahlik 1 run (Deckelman kick), 0:18.5
Third Quarter
LIB — Seaton 13 run (Allen kick), 3:36
Fourth Quarter
WAS - Millheiser 3 run (Deckelman kick), 9:05
Statistics
Rushing
Washington — Pape 15-113, Milheiser 15-87-2, Nahlik 14-60-1, Paule 14-52, Maher 1-37-1, Kroeter 3-12, Hoerstkamp 1- -2, Buhr 1- -5.
Liberty — Seaton 10-117-1, Adelsberger 7-77-1, Smith 9-55, Richard 2 - -3.
Passing
Washington — Millheiser 3-6-22-0-0.
Liberty — Seaton 3-8-75-1-1.
Receiving
Washington — Hoerstkamp 3-22.
Liberty — Fillner 2-71-1, Sorge 1-4.
Tackles
Washington — Bartlett 10 (FR), Buhr 9 (FF), Pape 8, Kroeter 7, Lackman 4 (FR, INT), Holtmeyer 4 (FF), Straatmann 4, Jarrell 3, Hensley 3, Hoerstkamp 2, Maher 2, Sides 2, Nahlik 1, Thiemann 1, Paule 1, Rogala 1.
Liberty — Orcutt 17, Yeh 12, Linden 12, Haynes 10, Craig 8, Ward 7, Krogman 7, Arrington 6, Lyles 6, Young 6, Irlmeier 4, Vankygrifka 4, Davidson 3, Tavolacci 3, Benes 1, Rocha 1.