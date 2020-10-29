Not much in 2020 could be confused with the way it was in 2019.
However, the Washington football record (8-1) stands the same for the second year in a row at the end of the regular season.
The Blue Jays finished out the regular schedule in Week 9 on the road at Francis Howell Central (2-4), 41-14.
“On offense, we had a really good game,” Washington Head Coach Derick Heflin said. “We were able to get the running game going and our passing game was able to make plays. Ryan Hoerstkamp had a really good game receiving. He was able to make some bit plays.”
Hoerstkamp ended up with five catches for 94 yards, including a 26-yard touchdown catch in the third period.
The yardage leader for the Blue Jays’ offense though was running back Cole Nahlik, who posted 157 rushing yards and three scores.
Nahlik had the game’s longest scoring play on a 43-yard touchdown run on the first Washington possession of the second half.
Washington shut out the host Spartans in the third and fourth quarters, turning a tight 21-14 halftime score into a four-touchdown lead by the end of play.
“We struggled in the second quarter,” Heflin said. “We were able to make some adjustments and had a great second half. Our defensive line was able to create a pass rush and our secondary did a good job of covering all night.”
Playoffs
It now becomes a waiting game for Heflin’s squad.
By virtue of earning the No. 1 seed in Class 5 District 4, Washington has a bye in Week 10.
The Blue Jays will host a Week 11 game Nov. 6 against either No. 4 Jefferson City (3-6) or No. 5 Camdenton (4-5). The Lakers play at Jefferson City in Week 10 with the winner advancing to meet the Blue Jays at Scanlan Stadium.
In the other half of the bracket, No. 2 Battle (6-1) awaits either No. 3 Rolla (4-3) or No. 6 Capital City (1-6).
Jefferson City comes into the tournament on a three-game losing streak against Helias Catholic (9-0), Battle and Ft. Zumwalt West (3-6).
Camdenton fell in the regular season finale at Rolla, 28-10.
Jefferson City’s Week 10 game with Camdenton will be the first meeting between the two teams in recent memory.
A meeting between Washington and Jefferson City would be the first since 2011, a 70-15 Jefferson City win.
The Blue Jays and Lakers familiarized themselves with each other last season when Camdenton froze out Washington, 56-7, in the Class 4 District 5 semifinals. The Lakers also won against the Blue Jays in the 2012 postseason, 35-7.
However, Camdenton is not the same juggernaut as last season after it graduated quarterback Paxton DeLaurent, now at Missouri State.
Statistics
Behind Nahlik’s 157-yard performance, Luke Kroeter ran for 67 yards and a touchdown, Dylan Pape ran for 37 yards and quarterback Cam Millheiser gained 22 yards.
Millheiser led the passing game, throwing for 119 yards and a score and completing seven of nine attempts.
Jack Lackman was 2-3 passing for 49 yards and a score.
Following Hoerstkamp’s 94 receiving yards, Pape caught two passes for 49 yards and a score, Kreoter made one catch for 16 yards and Jason Sides hauled in one pass for nine yards.
Lackman led the Blue Jays defensively with nine tackles and two sacks.
Sam Rost also turned in two sacks. Trevor Buhr and Ryan Hoerstkamp made one sack apiece.
Buhr posted seven tackles. Dylan Pape was in on six tackles and made an interception.
Others with tackles included Kroeter (five), Joey Avitia (four), Hoerstkamp (four), Sides (four), Korey Jarrell (three), Logan Kuhn (three), Marcus Rogala (three), Gavin Holtmeyer (two), Jake Straatmann (two), Nahlik (one) and Mark Hensley (one).
Box Score
Washington 7-14-14-6-41
Howell Central 0-14-0-0-14
First Quarter
WAS — Cole Nahlik 1 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 7:58
Second Quarter
FHC — Dominic Slivinski 10 run (Ben Gillette pas from Slivinski), 8:20
WAS — Nahlik 3 run (Deckelman kick), 3:48
WAS — Dylan Pape 22 pass from Jack Lackman (Deckelman kick), 1:16
FHC — Marlon Woods 19 pass from Parker Frye (run failed), 0:13
Third Quarter
WAS — Nahlik 43 run (Deckelman kick), 11:16
WAS — Ryan Hoerstkamp 26 pass from Cam Millheiser (Deckelman kick), 1:31
Fourth Quarter
WAS — Luke Kroeter 3 run (kick failed), 1:02
Statistics
Rushing
Washington — Nahlik 19-157-3, Kroeter 17-67-1, Pape 5-37, Millheiser 6-22
Passing
Washington — Millheiser 7-9-119-1-0, Lackman 2-3-49-1-0.
Receiving
Washington — Hoerstkamp 5-94-1, Pape 2-49-1, Kroeter 1-16, Sides 1-9.
Tackles
Washington — Lackman 9 (2 sacks), Buhr 7 (Sack), Pape 6 (INT), Kroeter 5, Avitia 4, Hoerstkamp 4 (Sack), Sides 4, Jarrell 3, Kuhn 3, Mogala 2, Rost 2 (2 sacks), Holtmeyer 2, Straatmann 2, Nahlik 1, Hensley 1.
Howell Central stats not available.