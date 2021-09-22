The Fox Warriors cornered the market on goals Monday.
In the first round of White Pool play at the Hillsboro Tournament, Fox (5-6) secured a 3-0 victory against Washington (3-7).
Fox goalkeeper Drew Harris earned the shutout with five saves.
Carter Jackson, Foster Wheeler and Andrew Wilson each scored a goal.
Anel Tahirovic recorded two assists. Nadir Brkic assisted once.
Elsewhere in the White Pool Monday, Hillsboro (1-6) pulled out an 8-0 win against Fredericktown (1-3).
Blue Pool play between Pacific, Perryville. Lutheran South and Seckman did not begin until Tuesday.
Washington played Fredericktown Tuesday and will wrap up pool play Thursday at 5:45 p.m. against the host team. The trophy round is scheduled for Saturday.