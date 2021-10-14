Solid defense and a domineering running game usually spell success for the football Blue Jays.
Both points found their mark on homecoming week as Washington (4-3, 2-2) handled Francis Howell North (1-6, 0-4) in Week 7 action Friday, 34-7.
The Blue Jays’ front seven set the tone early, making it hard for the Knights to move the ball and forcing three straight punts on Howell North’s first three possessions.
“The defense came out and played real tough,” Washington Head Coach Derick Heflin said. “The defensive line is controlling the line of scrimmage, making plays, and those other guys are flying around and keeping everything in front of them. We’re getting back to the way we need to play defense.”
Meanwhile, Washington scored on its first two drives behind touchdown runs of 50 yards and four yards by sophomore Landon Boston, who carried the ball 15 times for 158 yards.
“Landon’s doing a good job,” Heflin said. “We need to make sure we’re taking care of the football a little better. They were doing some things in the first half that gave us some fits. We were able to make an adjustment at halftime and get out and do some really good things. We’ve just got to keep building on what we’ve been doing.”
Washington ran the ball for a total of 342 yards as a team.
The Blue Jays led, 14-0, after one quarter, reaching 28-0 at halftime. Senior quarterback Camden Millheiser punched in both second period scores, including a 31-yard effort in which he hurdled a teammate on all fours at the line of scrimmage on the way to the end zone.
“They were cutting us and doing some different things,” Heflin said. “He made a play. He’s a heck of an athlete, does a great job of running the offense, putting them in the right spot and making plays.”
Devon Deckelman added Washington’s third-quarter rushing score. As place kicker, he was 4-5 in extra-point attempts.
Statistics
Millheiser rushed for 112 yards on 12 carries. He was 1-4 passing for 13 yards.
Deckelman ended with nine carries for 44 yards and caught Millheiser’s only completion.
Other ball carriers included Landon Lozano (1-6), Evan Gaither (3-6), Damian Lamkin (2-5), Mason Bennett (3-4), Tyler Blakeley (1-2), Ian Junkin (1-2) and Ryan Kassebaum (2-1).
Defensive end Trevor Buhr collected a team-leading 11 tackles, including three stops for a loss. Buhr also recovered a fumble.
Mark Hensley, Wyatt Sneed and Casey Olszowka each made six tackles.
Of Hensley’s six tackles, one was a sack, and three were tackles for a loss.
Other tacklers included Hayden Burns (five), Boston (four), Luke Johnson (three), Gavin Holtmeyer (three and a forced fumble), Kellen Schiermeier (two), Aden Pecka (two), Bennett (one), Andrew Mateas (one), Ryan Jostes (one) and Sam Rost (one).
Week 8
Washington will attempt to sew up third place in the GAC Central for the season next week, playing on the road at Ft. Zumwalt East (1-6, 1-3).
Zumwalt East’s lone win came in Week 4, 32-27, against Francis Howell North.
Common opponents also include Ft. Zumwalt North, Ft. Zumwalt South and Wentzville Liberty. Both teams shared the same result against Zumwalt North and Zumwalt South, but Washington won at Liberty, 29-14, in Week 6, and the Eagles defeated Zumwalt East in Week 7, 20-8.
Head-to-head, Washington has won each of the past two meetings with the Lions but has only won three of the past 10 matchups between the schools.
District standings
Washington continues to hold the No. 4 seed (31.86 points) in Class 5 District 4 with just two weeks remaining in the regular season.
Holding that position would mean a home rematch with No. 5 Wentzville Liberty (29.82) in Week 10.
Holt (7-0, 52.57) continues to build its lead in the district, pursued by No. 2 Helias Catholic (6-1, 46.78) and No. 3 Battle (5-2, 38.94).
Capital City (1-6, 19) remains the lowest-ranked team in the district as the No. 6 seed.