Another win for the Blue Jays was in the forecast.
Washington (3-0) gave up little ground if any defensively, limiting Warrenton (0-3) to 129 yards of total offense in a 30-7 home win.
The bulk of Warrenton’s offense came in the first half. The Warriors benefitted from a short field at the Washington 16 near the end of the first quarter for their only scoring drive of the night.
“Overall, the defense stepped up and had a really good game,” Head Coach Derick Heflin said. “We kind of shot ourselves in the foot there the first quarter. We kicked that punt and then had the fumble on that pass play that was a big gainer. We’ve got to eliminate those things.”
Washington gained nearly three times the offensive yardage of the Warriors, running for 286 yards and throwing for 79 more.
“Even when the rain came, we were able to run it,” Heflin said. “Louis (Paule) does a great job pounding the rock and taking care of stuff up front. It’s a good thunder-and-lightning complement (in the backfield). He’s a big 205 back, and if we can get him to pick his knees up, he’ll break a couple more tackles. The first guy usually doesn’t (bring him down).”
Washington adapted its gameplan to suit the change in elements as heavy rainfall arrived toward just before halftime and continued to impact the game throughout the third and fourth quarters.
Paule, a senior fullback, benefitted from the additional straight-ahead run calls, scoring two touchdowns in the contest.
“The ball was slick, but we focused on security and just drove it down the field in the second half,” Paule said. “It always feels good to score, but to score under conditions like this and to put a little more cushion (in the lead) for the defense, it’s always a lot of help.”
Stats
Nahlik and Paule each had a dozen carries or more to lead the rushing attack.
Nahlik gained 100 yards on 12 carries and also caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from Cam Millheiser.
Paule carried the ball 16 times for 77 yards and the two scores.
Dylan Pape gained 42 yards on four carries and Luke Kroeter picked up 41 yards on five carries.
Tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp gained 19 yards on one carry. He also caught two passes for 32 yards.
Millheiser kept it himself for three carries, picking up seven yards and a touchdown. He was 4-7 passing for 79 yards and a score with no interceptions.
Conner Maher added one catch for 12 yards.
Kroeter led the defense with 10 tackles.
Pape was next with nine. Gavin Holtmeyer made seven stops.
Trevor Buhr, Jake Straatmann and Hoerstkamp turned in five tackles apiece.
Pape and Hoerstkamp were each credited with a sack. Hoerstkamp’s sack put points on the scoreboard for a safety.
Owen Bartlett, Mark Hensley and Logan Kuhn all recorded four tackles.
Clyde Hendrix finished with one tackle. Jack Lackman, Korey Jarrell, Dason Gould and Jason Sides were each in on two stops. Sam Rost and Joey Avitia each made one tackle.
Devon Deckelman converted 2-3 extra-point tries.
Week 4
For the second season in a row, the Blue Jays roll into the start of Gateway Athletic Conference Central play with an unblemished record.
Waiting for them is the defending conference champion, Ft. Zumwwalt North.
In Week 6 last season, North gave Washington its only loss of the regular season, 56-13.
Washington is traveling to Zumwalt North for the second year in a row.
“They’re going to be very athletic,” Heflin said. “They have big splits up front, so our defensive line is going to be put to the test. They’ve got some athletes on the edge. They’re a normal Zumwalt North team. Their running back is a very, very good athlete and a very good football player.”
Senior Chris Futrell leads the Panthers in both rushing and receiving yardage through the first three games of the season. He’s rushed for 312 yards and five touchdowns while adding six catches for 140 yards and three scores. He posted four rushing touchdowns against Timberland last week.
Fellow senior running back Tyler Oakes gives North a one-two punch out of the backfield. He’s gained 165 yards on just 23 carries and three scores, averaging 13 yards per carry.
League play takes up the next five weeks of the schedule for the Blue Jays, who aren’t scheduled to see another nonconference opponent until the final week of the regular season.
Box Score
Warrenton – 7+0+0+0=7
Washington – 7+14+9+0=30
First Quarter
WAS – Cole Nahlik 35 pass from Cam Millheiser (Devon Deckelman kick), 5:53
WAR – Connor Tittel 5 run (Shane Broesenne kick), 0:27
Second Quarter
WAS – Louis Paule 9 run (kick failed), 11:55
WAS – Millheiser 5 run (Millheiser run), 6:45
Third Quarter
WAS – Safety, 9:48
WAS – Paule 2 run (Deckelman kick), 4:20
Fourth Quarter
No Scoring
Statistics
Rushing
Washington — Nahlik 12-100, Paule 16-77-2, Pape 4-42, Kroeter 5-41, Hoerstkamp 1-19, Millheiser 3-7-1
Warrenton — Tittel10-32-1, Parker 6-20, Mertens 3-16, Jones 1-5, Weir 2-3
Passing
Washington — Millheiser 4-7-79-1
Warrenton — 6-12-53
Receiving
Washington — Hoerstkamp 2-32, Nahlik 1-35-1, Maher 1-12
Warrenton — Cox 2-12, Tittel 2-10, Meine 1-22, Mertens 1-9
Total Tackles
Washington — Kroeter 10, Pape 9, Holtmeyer 7, Buhr 5, Straatmann 5, Hoerstkamp 5, Bartlett 4, Hensley 4, Kuhn 4, Hendrix 3, Lackman 2, Jarrell 2, Nahlik 2, Gould 2, Sides 2, Rost 1, Avitia 1
Warrenton — Unavailable