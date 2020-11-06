Same week, same opponent.
The Washington Blue Jays (8-1) will look for a reversal of fortune in Week 11 this season in a rematch with the same team that ended their run a year ago.
After earning the top seed in Class 5 District 4 and a bye week on the gridiron in Week 10, the Blue Jays return to the field Friday night to host the No. 5-seeded Camdenton Lakers (5-5).
“For our kids this is just another game on the schedule,” Washington Head Coach Derick Heflin said. “It is a new year and a new team. They learned from last year and are preparing for what this team brings. Camdenton has a great program and storied tradition. They will be well-prepared and be ready for a great game.”
When the teams met last year, the Blue Jays went to Camdenton, which was a 10-0 team at the time and rolled to a 56-7 victory.
Before last season, the teams last played on Halloween night in 2012, where the Lakers again haunted the Blue Jays, 35-7.
Much has changed in Lakerland this season, however, as Camdenton forges on without star quarterback Paxton DeLaurent. The graduated DeLaurent now plays for Missouri State and former Louisville Head Coach Bobby Petrino.
Camdenton has called upon three different quarterbacks this year to try to fill DeLaurent’s shoes. Senior Jacob Wormsley has had the most success, throwing for 1,081 yards and 10 touchdowns with five interceptions.
Senior wide receiver Cooper Ezard, uniform No. 21, is the Lakers’ top playmaker with 60 catches for 757 yards and eight scores to his credit.
Senior running back Jadin Faulconer is the team’s leading rusher with 426 yards, but just one touchdown on the season. Near the goal line, Wormsley (three rushing scores) and senior Eli Griffin (four rushing touchdowns) appear to be the preferred options.
The Lakers have not been able to win more than twice in a row this season, last doing that back in Weeks 2 and 3.
Camdenton won at Jefferson City (3-3) in Week 10, 43-36, to earn the right to play at Washington in the semifinal round.
“They are coming (off) a big win against Jeff City,” Heflin said. “We have to focus on what we do and be very sound against a great program.”
Those following the game can expect to see plenty of offense as the Lakers are allowing an average of 30.5 points per game while scoring an average of 29.2 points per week themselves.
The Blue Jays have posted an average of 34.8 points per game this season, but have the advantage of a sturdy defense that is allowing just 14.4 points per game to opposing offenses.
In the other half of the district bracket, No. 2 Battle (6-1) is hosting No. 3 Rolla (5-3), Heflin’s alma mater.
If Washington can beat the Lakers, the Battle-Rolla winner would come to Washington in Week 12 on Friday the 13th.