Washington’s odd quarters were good enough Saturday to help the Blue Jays move to the Class 4 District 4 semifinals in Town & Country.
Washington (18-8) defeated the Pacific Indians (11-15) Saturday at Westminster Christian Academy, 51-36.
“We jumped out on them,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “I thought we guarded them pretty well. Last time they made nine threes against us, so this time I thought we contested their shots well.”
The game also was the final one for Pacific Head Coach John VanLeer, who is stepping down after 28 years on the Pacific basketball staff, including 27 as the head coach.
“Give them credit,” VanLeer said. “They have a good team.”
Young said VanLeer has been an icon on the area basketball scene.
“I just want to congratulate Coach VanLeer on a great career — 400 wins is a lot and he’s had some great teams,” Young said. “We just wish him the best after all he’s done for basketball in Franklin County.”
Washington plays second-seeded Priory Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the semifinals. The championship game will be played Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Washington jumped on top of the Indians in the opening quarter, 10-2. The Blue Jays scored the first six and the last four points of the quarter sandwiched around a pair of Gavin Bukowsky free throws.
“I thought we did a really good job limiting their scoring,” Young said. “They only had three players score in the first half.”
In the second quarter, Pacific outscored the Blue Jays and it was 18-11 going to the intermission.
It actually was 13-11 before Washington got a three from Jeremiah Broadbent and a basket at the buzzer from Hoerstkamp to give the Blue Jays a seven-point edge.
“We came out and struggled to score in the first quarter,” VanLeer said. “I thought Quin Blackburn did a nice job defensively in the first half. He did a good job of guarding (Todd) Bieg and (Ryan) Hoerstkamp.”
Washington again surged ahead in the third quarter and led 39-23 going to the final quarter. The Blue Jays were able to hold down Pacific enough to seal the 15-point win.
“The third quarter was a big difference in the game,” VanLeer said.
Pacific had beaten Washington in the regular season meeting, but this time, the Blue Jays prevailed.
“We knew beating them earlier would put some fire into their belly to get back at us,” VanLeer said.
Two Blue Jays reached double digits for the contest.
Ryan Hoerstkamp was the top scorer with 18 points. He went 4-4 from the free-throw line and Washington was 5-7 as a team.
“Ever since he came up as a freshman, he’s gotten better in the late season,” Young said. “He’s been a dominant force inside. When it’s go time, we know we can count on him to get to the basket and put the ball in the net.”
Jeremiah Broadbent was next with 11 points. He knocked down three of Washington’s four three-point baskets.
Todd Bieg recorded nine points.
Brigham Broadbent was next with six points.
Connor Vollmer netted four points. Jarrett Hamlett was next with three points.
Don’TA Harris paced the Pacific offense with 10 points and added seven rebounds, three blocked shots, two assists and two steals.
“Don’TA played a good game,” VanLeer said.
Dylan Myers scored eight points with six rebounds, two assists, two blocked shots and one steal.
Devin Casey and Carter Myers scored five points apiece. Casey also had five rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot. Carter Myers added six assists, three rebounds and two steals.
Quin Blackburn and Jack Meyer scored three points apiece.
Blackburn also had three blocked shots and three rebounds. Meyer also had three rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot.
Bukowsky had two points and one steal.
“We’ve had some sickness and injuries,” VanLeer said. “I thought Carter Myers played super hard and didn’t come out. He really battled on the defensive side of the ball. We didn’t have a lot of depth. Gavin Bukowsky was just coming back from a broken bone in his foot. I thought the effort was OK. We played seven kids, so we weren’t as deep as Washington.”
Pacific went 8-11 from the free-throw line and knocked down four three-point baskets.
Missourian Sports Writer Arron Hustead supplied information for this story.