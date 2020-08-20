Seven teams returned to the practice field at Washington High School last week.
While COVID-19 continues to loom on everyone’s mind, teams were happy to be able to get back to some semblance of normality.
Washington is fielding fall teams in football, softball, volleyball, boys soccer, cross country, girls golf and boys swimming.
The Blue Jays have six returning head coaches for those programs with Volleyball Head Coach Lindsay Meyer being the only new face, albeit a familiar one as a WHS graduate.
Meyer reported 45 players out for her team this fall, second only at the school to the 75-80 reported Blue Jays out for football.
Other reports saw 27 players try out for softball, 26 for boys soccer, 15 for cross country and 14 for girls golf. The school also fields boys swimming in the fall.
“We have several precautions that have been implemented,” Cross Country Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “We as a coaching staff are wearing masks when we are on campus and anytime that we are inside of a social distance. We are also asking the kids to show up with a mask and keep it on until their workout begins. We are also disallowing any sharing of water bottles. Looking at the way Mr. (Bill) Deckelman (WHS activities director), the band directors, coaches, and especially the kids you can see the conscience effort of all of us to do what we have to do to provide the safest environment possible while allowing the kids to participate in their chosen activities.”
Washington sent cross country runners to the state meet from both the boys and girls teams this past fall, including the full girls varsity squad.
There could be some changes made on the course during meets this season to further improve the ability for athletes to remain distanced.
“We are still exploring thoughts on keeping kids protected so that we can maintain their chosen activity,” Olszowka said. “For cross country one of the major considerations at this time is a staggered start to each race and sending each team’s No. 1 runner off and then sending the No. 2 runners out on a delay and so on. We are also looking at ways for us to keep kids separated as well as possible on the bus, as well as in the staging and finishing areas.”
Softball Head Coach Phil King reports the team kept 24 players this year.
“We split the girls into smaller groups,” King said. “We are not huddling in a small circle for breakouts. No team water. Wear a mask when (you are) not active and can not socially distance outside.”
Despite heat and storms, teams report things have mostly been business as usual.
“(The) first few days have been great,” King said. “We have a great team this year, and awesome attitudes.”
Washington has three jamboree events scheduled before the start of the regular season during the final week of August.
King’s squad has five seniors on the varsity to set an example, some of whom were part of Gateway Athletic Conference Central championship teams in 2017 and 2018.
“All five of our seniors have stood out with the leadership they have been providing through their actions,” King said. “We have six freshman and three sophomores practicing with the varsity team, and all could potentially play a lot of innings for us. So it really helps to have five great seniors leading the way. We have a very strong and deep freshman class. So that was a nice surprise.”
Lady Jays golf had two standouts in the first week in senior Mia Lannemann and sophomore Isabella Fitzgerald.
“They both have put in some time in the offseason and their swings are starting to come around quicker than some of the other girls so far,” Head Coach Adam Fischer said.
The team has a lot of competition for the final two spots in varsity meets.
“We need to fill our fourth and fifth golfer roles as fast as possible,” Fischer said. “I can see 5-6 kids taking those spots as the season progresses. We will have to see who puts in the most time on their own after practice is over. At times, putting in some extra time around the greens on their own can really take the over the top of some of their teammates.”
Fischer said freshman Molly Buschman looks to have potential.
“She could help us by the end of the season,” Fischer said. “She has a nice swing, and she is willing to work hard while at practice.”
The softball team will play at St. Francis Borgia Regional Friday, Aug. 21, at 4:30 p.m.
Lady Jays Volleyball will host Waynesville and Rolla in a jamboree event Monday, Aug. 24, at 5 p.m.
Boys soccer will go to Rolla Tuesday, Aug. 25, for a jamboree that also includes Waynesville at 5 p.m.